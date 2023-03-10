Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifesaving surgeries and urgent cancer care will be hit by “widespread” cancellations during the junior doctor’s strike, NHS leaders have warned.

Leaked NHS assessments of next week’s walkouts also say that some hospitals will be so short-staffed they will be unable to run full A&E departments or critical care services during the three-day action.

Tens of thousands of surgeries and outpatient appointments are expected to be rescheduled, including for patients needing the most urgent care, NHS sources say.

Concerns raised in the assessments by NHS trusts in England, seen by The Independent, include:

• emergency surgeries that must be carried out within 24 hours will be delayed • Urgent cancer surgeries and chemotherapy treatment will be rescheduled • A&E departments being downgraded to minor injury units • mental health trusts won’t be able to maintain critical services for patients experiencing a crisis

It is the first time the NHS has indicated that emergency and urgent cancer operations will be hit, as 61,000 junior doctors walk out from Monday to Wednesday after pay talks with the government failed.

NHS trust leaders have told The Independent this round of strikes will be the hardest yet and that patient safety will be put at risk.

Almost 140,000 appointments and operations have already been cancelled over the course of multiple nurse and ambulance worker strikes since December. However, further strikes by the Royal College of Nursing, Unison, Unite and GMB have been paused while further pay talks take place.

The impact of doctors’ strikes is expected to be even bigger and NHS England asked all hospitals to make an assessment of how they would be affected.

One NHS trust warned it would be “unable to maintain wards, full service of ED... critical care services”, while another said they “do not have complete rota cover for any speciality”, including urgent children’s services and emergency surgery.

Patients needing the most urgent and emergency will see them cancelled next week (Getty)

One trust in the southwest is planning to downgrade an emergency department to a minor injury unit and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, in Manchester, is expected to have a “significant” number of cancer appointments rescheduled. And the trusts fear the impacts will also be felt in the days after the strikes, as they scramble to rearrange operations and appointments.

It is understood NHS England will announce on Saturday that it is expecting “significant disruption” compared to previous strikes but it will say trusts will prioritise emergency and critical care. It will recommend patients needing emergency care still attend A&E and call 999 and use NHS 111 online for other ailments.

NHS Provider’s chief executive Sir Julian Hartley: “The level of concern about safety for patients is elevated, given what’s about to happen. Most trusts will be doing everything to manage and mitigate the impacts on patient safety. Although, I think there is a level of uncertainty, in terms of not knowing exactly how many junior doctors are out, and the level of consultant cover that they’re going to have.

“So trust leaders are concerned about ensuring the safety of patients, which is why they’ve been doing a huge amount of work in the run-up to this.”

The British Medical Association (BMA) is calling on the government to address a 26 per cent pay cut seen by doctors since 2009 due to below-inflation pay rises. To rectify this, the government would need to award doctors a 35 per cent increase for 2022-23, according to the BMA’s estimates.

Sir Julian urged the government to open up last-minute talks with the BMA to avert the strikes, adding: “The NHS is a priority for the government. Reducing care backlogs is one of the prime minister’s top five priorities so we need to see the follow-up to supporting the NHS to deliver against that and that means resolving this dispute as quickly as possible.”

Junior doctors protest with banners outside St Thomas' Hospital in 2016 (AFP/Getty)

One executive also said they were worried about safety adding: “I think we have a plan to keep us safe but, as an example, we’d normally have nine doctors working overnight covering medical patients, in ED and onwards. During this period we will have five, albeit much more senior.

“I’d expect that most [trusts] will be able to protect [priority one] operations. It is priority two that will be impacted ... [but] we are talking about hundreds of cancelled operations and thousands of cancelled outpatient appointments just [my trust]. I’m not sure government appreciates the sheer scale of impact this will have.”

The Department for Health and Social Care said it was “deeply disappointing” some union members were striking and it had been working with NHS England on contingency plans to help protect patient safety during walkouts.

“The secretary of state has met with the BMA and other medical unions to discuss what is fair and affordable, as well as wider concerns around conditions and workload. He wants to continue meeting to discuss how we can make the NHS a better place to work,” they said.

The BMA and NHS England have been approached for comment.