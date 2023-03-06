What strikes are coming up across the UK?

The UK is continuing to wade through a barrage of strikes across a range of industries that have continued into 2023.

Nurses, teachers, civil servants, rail workers, university staff, physiotherapists, Royal Mail workers, junior doctors, and ambulance staff are striking over pay and conditions.

This video breaks down when exactly the industrial action is planned, what to expect, and every day that the public could be impacted during March.

First up is junior doctors striking on 13 March through to 15 March.

