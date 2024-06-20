At least 86 people infected with E. coli rushed to hospital in outbreak

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 86 people infected with E. coli were rushed to hospital in the recent outbreak likely triggered by pre-packaged sandwiches, health officials have confirmed.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 256 in the UK, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in its latest update.

It added that an analysis of 227 cases to date shows 38 per cent were admitted to hospital, bringing the overall number hospitalised to more than 86.

Although the rate of cases has now slowed, as of 18 June, there had been a further 45 infections since the previous update issued by the UKHSA four days before – and the government agency warned the number is expected to continue to rise as some samples from patients are yet to be tested.

However, all currently confirmed cases developed symptoms before 31 May.

The UKHSA said initial findings have pointed to pre-packaged sandwich products containing lettuce as the likely source of the outbreak – but investigations are still ongoing to confirm the cause of the outbreak.

A number of food manufacturers have recalled sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major supermarkets and retail chains over fears they are linked to the outbreak.

People are advised to wash their hands with soap and warm water to help stop any further spread of infection ( PA Archive )

Darren Whitby, Head of Incidents at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which is investigating the outbreak alongside the UKHSA, said: “We continue to work at pace with the relevant businesses and local authorities to ensure necessary steps are being taken to protect consumers.

“Although we are confident in the source of the outbreak being linked to a small number of salad leaves, which we identified early on through extensive food chain analysis, work continues to identify the root cause of the outbreak with the growers, suppliers and manufacturers so that actions can be taken to prevent a re-occurrence. We will remain vigilant until the root cause of the outbreak is confirmed and we are keeping an open mind about possible causes of the outbreak. Information is being gathered at pace and is under constant review to ensure we minimise any further risk to consumers.”

As of Tuesday, the confirmed number of cases stood at 168 in England, 56 in Scotland, 29 in Wales, and 3 in Northern Ireland.

All the cases recorded involve Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O145 (Stec).

E. coli are a diverse group of bacteria that are normally harmless and live in the intestines of humans and animals. However, some strains produce toxins that can make people very ill, such as Stec.

People infected with Stec can suffer diarrhoea, and about 50 per cent of cases have bloody diarrhoea. Other symptoms include stomach cramps and fever. Symptoms can last up to two weeks in uncomplicated cases.

Some patients, mainly children, may develop haemolytic uraemic syndrome, which is a serious life-threatening condition resulting in kidney failure. A small proportion of adults may develop a similar condition called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

Stec is often transmitted by eating contaminated food but can also be spread by close contact with an infected person, as well as direct contact with an infected animal or where it lives.

Dr Colin Brown, Incident Director at UKHSA, said: “Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using disinfectants to clean surfaces will help stop any further spread of infection. If you are unwell, you should not prepare food for others while unwell and avoid visiting people in hospitals or care homes to avoid passing on the infection in these settings. Do not return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped. If you are concerned about your symptoms, follow NHS.UK guidance on when to seek help and the steps you can take to avoid further spread to family and friends.”