Abortion providers have warned emergency contraception should be free in the UK in the wake of Boots facing fierce criticism for ramping its price up.

Politicians and campaigners called for the pharmacy giant not to double the price of emergency contraception when their “Black Friday” weekend discount runs out.

But Boots ignored demands to end the “sexist surcharge”, with their cheapest emergency contraception which is called Levonorgestrel now costing £15.99 again after previously being priced at £8. This is radically more expensive than the £3.49 Chemist4You sells the same brand of contraception for.

Katherine O’Brien, associate director at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), the UK’s largest abortion provider, told The Independent emergency contraception should be free.

She noted women can access contraception for free via the NHS yet are unable to get emergency contraception as she questioned why there is a disparity.

Ms O’Brien said: “It is really disappointing. Boots are the biggest pharmacy in this country. They positon themselves as being on the side of their customers. Take their ‘Here come the girls’ advert.

“This is a really straightforward thing they could do. It is the right thing to do. When women struggle to get emergency contraception that leads to unplanned pregnancy and that leads to more women coming to BPAS to get an abortion.

“No woman aspires to have an abortion. It is a much more difficult process than picking up an emergency contraceptive pill. Eighty-five per cent of people live within 10 minutes of a Boots. I don’t know how many people live within 10 minutes of a sexual health clinic.”

It is as if everyone over 25 wants to be pregnant or is able to perfectly use contraception or contraception can’t fail them. It’s almost like you don’t deserve a free service because you’ve done something wrong Katherine O’Brien, British Pregnancy Advisory Service

She argued there is a great deal of “stigma and shame” around contraception emergency due to it being incorrectly and unjustly associated with casual sex.

“It is seen as this marker of failure,” Ms O’Brien said. “It is seen as a symbol of the walk of shame and one night stands.”

But the campaigner argued many women in long-term relationships still routinely need emergency contraception when their usual method goes wrong. She noted it used to be easier to access emergency contraception for free via special schemes but many of these now only provide it for women under the age of 25.

“This feeds into this narrative of who it’s for,” she added. “It is as if everyone over 25 wants to be pregnant or is able to perfectly use contraception or contraception can’t fail them. It’s almost like you don’t deserve a free service because you’ve done something wrong.”

While emergency contraception is free if you access it via GPs and sexual health clinics, BPAS warns this is in impractical option for many women due to appointments being difficult and slow to come by. This has been especially true in the wake of both the Covid crisis and cuts to public spending which long predate the pandemic, the abortion provider added.

Ms O’Brien argued it is particularly important women are able to access emergency contraception at the moment due to the public health crisis massively disrupting contraceptive services.

The Independent has frequently reported on how the pandemic has profoundly disrupted access to contraception, with services forced to shut or run reduced clinics, while staff are transferred to work with Covid patients or forced to self-isolate.

Women have struggled to obtain the most effective long-acting reversible contraceptive choices (LARC) of a coil or an implant due to these requiring face-to-face appointments which have been greatly reduced as consultations are carried out remotely via phone or video call.

Ms O’Brien added: “As a result more women might be relying on the contraceptive pill and might miss a pill or are sick and need emergency contraception. Having that back up option of emergency contraception is really important.”

She warned domestic abuse victims, women in low-paid precarious zero hour jobs find it especially difficult to afford emergency contraception – adding that BPAS regularly hears from women who cannot afford it.

A group of Labour MPs, fronted by Diana Johnson, penned a letter to Sebastian James, managing director of Boots UK, demanding the chain did not end its Black Friday deal on emergency contraception.

Dame Johnson said: “It is extremely disappointing that high-street giants continue to impose a sexist surcharge on emergency contraception.”

Other brands of emergency contraception for sale on Boots' website cost as much as £28.25 and £34.95.

A Boots spokesperson said the Black Friday promotion was 50 per cent off all men’s and women’s private healthcare services.

The representative added: “It is not usually possible to sustain significant discounts in the long term. Our pricing model takes into account the expert clinical advice and consultation that we give with these services and the prices are in line with other high street pharmacies.

“The morning after pill is available for free in many NHS settings, including in Boots pharmacies that have been commissioned by local NHS CCGs to provide such a service.”

It comes after The Independent previously revealed thousands of women have had abortions after falling pregnant while having difficulties accessing contraception during the pandemic.

Rose Stokes, the journalist who first shined a light on the Boots’ “Black Friday” deal, warned “women and those with wombs deserve much better” as she urged Boots to “do the right thing”.

”For far too long, Boots and other pharmacies have been profiteering from women in need by charging an over-inflated price for basic healthcare,” she said.