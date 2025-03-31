Company claims to have made first non-addictive cannabis painkiller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cannabis-derived drug is the first non-addictive and clinically-proven painkiller made using the plant, a drug maker claims.

Developed under the name VER-01 by German drug company Vertanical, the painkiller is made from a cannabis extract and includes low levels of THC – the compound contained in the plant that produces a high.

Controlled trials, which recruited around 800 people found the drug is an effective painkiller and does not have any serious side effects, any sign of addiction or potential for abuse.

The new drug was tested on patients suffering from chronic lower back pain, half were given the experimental drug and half a placebo, those who took the drug reported less pain and better sleep, according to the developer.

Users of the drug in the trial also showed no evidence of becoming intoxicated, because the levels of THC in their system were too low.

However, about one in five patients reported feeling a “bit dizzy” for a couple weeks after starting the medication.

The trial results have been submitted to The Lancet, the medical journal, which is reviewing them.

Makers of the drug hope it can be used as an alternative for highly addictive opioid painkillers.

The Munich-based company's chief executive, Dr Clemens Fischer, said: “Due to a lack of alternatives, opioids remain the primary treatment for chronic pain.

“However, they only provide long-term relief for 30 per cent of patients. Opioids also come with significant side effects and a high risk of dependence, abuse and fatal overdose.

“Across many years of research and clinical trials, VER-01 had none of these side effects, while markedly improving quality of life for study participants.”

In a statement, the drug company said chronic pain affects more than 1.5bn people worldwide, making it more common than diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer combined, with back pain being the most common form of chronic pain.

In the UK, 60-80 per cent of people are affected at some time in their lives, according to the NHS.

Vertanical has applied for regulatory approval in Europe. If it is approved, patients will be able to take the drops sold under the brand name Exilby.

The drug company has also begun discussions the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to request approval in Britain.

Although cannabis is an illegal class B drug in the UK, following a change to regulations in November 2018 cannabis-based medicines are allowed to be prescribed to patients by specialist doctors.

However, only two cannabis-based medicines, Sativex and Epidyolex, which contain purified CBD, have been approved for use in the UK. One synthetic cannabinoid, Nabilone, is also allowed to be prescribed in the UK.