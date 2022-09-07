Jump to content
Annual flu jab could reduce the risk of stroke, study finds

Vaccine could cut chances of stroke by 12%, reports Matt Mathers

Thursday 08 September 2022 00:44
Flu vaccine appeal

Getting an annual flu jab could reduce the chances of having a stroke by 12 per cent, according to a new study.

Researchers in Madrid studied a Spanish healthcare database looking at 14,322 over-40s who had a stroke, and 71,610 people of the same age who did not.

The team looked at ischemic strokes, the most common type, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain.

