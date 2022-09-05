Moment Oklahoma news anchor suffers ‘beginnings of a stroke’ live on air

A news anchor in Oklahoma suffered the "beginnings of a stroke" live on air on Monday, 5 September.

Footage shows Julie Chin, a broadcaster on the Tulsa NBC affiliate KJRH, stumbling over her words as she reads a report on NASA's cancelled Artemis-I launch.

"I'm sorry, something is going on with me this morning," Ms Chin said, after struggling to read the teleprompter.

Ms Chin wrote on Facebook on Sunday, 4 September, that her tests came back "great" but doctors believed that she had suffered "the beginnings of a stroke."

