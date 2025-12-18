Child intensive care cases rise as superflu cases flood hospitals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of children admitted to intensive care beds is on the rise as flu admissions to hospitals reach a record for this time of year.

Health officials have said hospitals are “nowhere near out of the woods yet” as data show a record number of patients admitted for the flu at this time of year, although the rate of growth has slowed.

The figures were revealed as resident doctors in England have entered the second day of strike action due to a bitter dispute with the Government over jobs and pay.

Data shows an average of 316 children’s critical care beds were filled each day last week, slightly up from 311 the week prior and up from 293 at the end of November.

Meanwhile, an average of 3,140 flu patients were in hospital each day last week, up 18 per cent from 2,660 the previous week.

At this point last year, the number stood at 2,629 patients, while in 2023 it was just 648.

Weekly flu numbers in England peaked at 5,408 patients last winter and reached 5,441 over the winter of 2022/23, the highest level since the pandemic.

NHS England said that there are “welcome signs” that the rise in flu cases in hospital is slowing in some parts of the country – pointing out a fall in flu cases in hospitals in the North West over the past week.

The figures show the number of flu patients in hospital in north-west England has fallen week on week, but has risen in all other regions.

An average of 386 patients with flu were in hospital in the North West last week, down 4 per cent from 403 the previous week.

The biggest percentage increases were in south-west England (up 40 per cent from 139 to 195) and eastern England (up 39 per cent from 207 to 287).

In south-east England flu patients were up 33 per cent(from 202 to 269); in north-east England and Yorkshire they were up 21 per cent (from 673 to 813); in London they rose 18 per cent (from 408 to 484); and in the Midlands they increased by 13 per cent (from 627 to 706).

Some 128 flu patients were in critical care beds across England last week, up from 106 the previous week and slightly higher than the number at this point last year (125).

Separately, an average of 427 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up 21 per cent from 354 the previous week.

The number of staff off sick is also on the rise, with some 54,335 members absent each day last week due to sickness or self-isolation, up from 52,234 the week before.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England’s national medical director, said: “While some parts of the country will be breathing a sigh of relief with flu cases not rising as quickly as feared, we are nowhere near out of the woods yet.

“Combined with the impact of strikes, a stream of winter viruses means many hospitals will be on high alert in the days ahead.

“But it remains vital that people continue to come forward for NHS care as normal.”

Officials have also reminded people to get their flu jab to protect themselves going into the new year.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Flu continues to put significant strain on the NHS, with record numbers of patients in hospital, and frontline services remaining under enormous pressure.

“The BMA’s regrettable decision to pursue strike action at this critical moment is piling on the pressure, but the NHS team has responded brilliantly to keep the show on the road.

“Our entire focus is on keeping patients safe through the strikes and this peak period for the NHS.”