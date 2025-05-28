Here are the 10 riskiest foods to eat in the US right now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foodborne illness affects tens of millions of Americans every year, leading to costly trips to the emergency room and massive product recalls - now a group has identified the riskiest foods on the market.

Some 48 million are sickened, 128,000 go to the hospital and approximately 3,000 people die each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Foodborne illness cost Americans an estimated $75 billion in medical care, lost productivity and premature deaths, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The top five foodborne germs causing deaths are salmonella, toxoplasma gondii, listeria, novorvirus and campylobacte - with salmonella as the worst on the list.

After a particularly fraught year, with related cases rising by a reported quarter, a new report from Consumer Reports has identified 10 foods you may want to avoid because of the risk of food poisoning. Here’s what’s on the list:

Deli meat

open image in gallery Foodborne illness kills thousands of people in the U.S. each year. Millions of people are sickened. Now, Consumer Reports says Americans should avoid 10 specific foods. ( Getty )

Last year, a Listeria outbreak linked to meats sliced at delis resulted in more than 60 cases and 10 deaths across 19 states.

Some groups, including pregnant women and seniors, are more vulnerable to Listeria. It can cause a more mild intestinal illness, resulting in diarrhea and vomiting. Alternatively, it may lead to invasive illness, meaning the bacteria have spread beyond the gut. Related symptoms include fever, flu and even seizures. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics, depending on the severity of the patient’s condition.

“Even when there are no ongoing Listeria outbreaks, women who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system should avoid deli meat or reheat it to an internal temperature of 165 degrees or until steaming hot to kill any germs,” the CDC says.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers have been recalled this month after people in 15 states were infected with salmonella. No deaths have been reported, but there have been nine hospitalizations and 26 cases.

Most people recover from exposure without treatment in about a week. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

open image in gallery One of the most recent outbreaks has been tied to cucumbers. Nine people have been hospitalized following salmonella infections ( Getty/iStock )

Raw milk products

Outbreaks tied to raw milk products have been associated with salmonella, E. coli and campylobacter.

“Drinking or eating products made from raw milk can expose people to germs such as campylobacter, cryptosporidium, E. coli, listeria, brucella and salmonella,” according to the CDC.

Children under the age of five, adults over the age of 65, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of serious illness.

Amid continuous spread, the H5N1 bird flu is also a concern in raw milk products.

Cotija and queso fresco cheese

An outbreak of listeria in February of 2024 was tied to queso fresco and cotija cheese.

That outbreak resulted in two deaths and 26 cases.

open image in gallery Cotija and queso fresco cheese were responsible for an outbreak of listeria. ( Getty/iStock )

Eggs

In September, there were 93 cases of a salmonella outbreak tied to eggs.

That was before the egg shortage tied to the spread of bird flu.

Onions

A major E. coli outbreak last year was tied to slivered onions served in McDonald’s hamburgers.

One person died and there were more than 100 cases reported across 14 states.

Symptoms usually start as many as four days after swallowing the bacteria, resulting in stomach cramps, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea. Most people recover without treatment after a week.

open image in gallery A major outbreak of E. coli was tied to slivered onions served in McDonald’s hamburgers. There were more than 100 cases reported ( Getty )

Leafy greens

There have previously been E. coli outbreaks associated with leafy greens.

Dozens of people were infected in late 2020, and 20 people were hospitalized.

Carrots

open image in gallery An outbreak linked to organic carrots also led to the death of one person last year. It resulted in 15 hospitalizations ( Getty/iStock )

A late 2024 E. coli outbreak tied to organic carrots also resulted in one death.

That outbreak infected 39 people from 18 states. Of those, 15 were hospitalized.

Basil

Last spring, a salmonella outbreak linked to fresh basil resulted in 36 cases across 14 states.

There were four hospitalizations.

Cooked poultry and meat

Ready-to-eat meat and poultry products were also recalled in a listeria outbreak that resulted in three deaths and 24 cases. The outbreak included patients from nine states.