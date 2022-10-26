Jump to content

Gel-like implant can wipe out tumours in mice with pancreatic cancer, study finds

Study shows 100 per cent response rate to novel treatment, reports Thomas Kingsley

Wednesday 26 October 2022 16:22
<p>Pancreatic cancer is the fifth deadliest in the UK </p>

A new treatment can completely eliminate pancreatic cancer tumours in mice, a study has found.

Research by American scientists found tumours across several model types, including those considered most difficult to treat, were eliminated 80 per cent of the time.

“We did a deep dive through over 1,100 treatments across preclinical models and never found results where the tumours shrank away and disappeared like ours did,” says Jeff Schaal, who conducted the research during his PhD in the laboratory of Ashutosh Chilkoti, professor of biomedical engineering at Duke University.

