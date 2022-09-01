Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NHS leaders have warned of “staggering” staff vacancies, as one in 10 NHS jobs lie vacant.

The number of unfilled NHS jobs hit a new high of 132,000 in June according to new data, prompting NHS leaders to issue serious warnings to ministers over an “all-engulfing NHS crisis”.

The vacancy rate now stands at 9.7 per cent, records show, with 46,828 nursing posts currently unfilled and 10,582 doctor roles remaining empty.

The figures emerged as health secretary Steve Barclay claimed that the billions spent on management across the NHS and the Department of Health and Social Care needed to be “streamlined” so that it was used on frontline care.

Mr Barclay said at a Police Exchange event on Thursday that the government had set up an “international recruitment taskforce” as part of its response to the high number of vacancies in the NHS.

The general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen, said that nurses listening to Mr Barclay’s speech would “think the government is really asleep at the wheel”.

She said: “Two weeks before we open our strike ballot, these stark figures reveal what is happening in England’s NHS – record numbers of unfilled nurse jobs, and rising fast, too. Tens of thousands of experienced nurses left last year, at the very moment [when] we cannot afford to lose a single professional, and patients pay a heavy price.”

The RCN chief urged the incoming prime minister to “give nursing staff a fair pay award as part of addressing the all-engulfing NHS crisis”.

Alex, a young nurse from Bristol, said: “I see a lot of my colleagues leaving the NHS to do agency nursing, where you have flexibility with when you work, and get paid what you’re worth. It’s a no-brainier for them.

“I personally have seriously considered not leaving nursing, but leaving the country. Australia and New Zealand pay their nurses better, and have a better work/life balance.”

He said that the health and social care sectors are being “bent over a barrel” by the government, which has refused industry requests to increase pay to match rising inflation.

The interim chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, said the new figures on NHS vacancies were “staggering” and “further proof that the NHS simply doesn’t have enough staff to deliver everything being asked of it”.

Recent data on adult social care services shows that vacancy rates are even higher for this sector, with 165,000 unfilled jobs at the end of 2021-22, and a 12 per cent vacancy rate as of July.

Setting out his key priorities for the NHS, Mr Barclay said the “number one” priority for the Department for Health and Social Care was to address ambulance handover delays.

He said the focus was on reducing delays at a “small number of trusts” which account for almost half of delays nationally.

Data from the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives shows more than 100,000 patients are likely to have come to harm this year due to delays.

Ahead of making the speech, the health secretary had been expected to suggest slimming down of NHS priorities to deal with a difficult winter. Reports services facing the cut would include cancer, mental health and maternity.

However, during his speech the health secretary outlined these areas as the “big priorities for the NHS.”

When challenged about the reports he said "there’s lots and lots of smaller things that the NHS has said that it’s prioritising" and that it would be up to local leaders to decide the top areas of focus.

Mr Barclay also discussed longer-term priorities for the health service, claiming there were 53,000 staff in organisations across the NHS in England “where the majority are not providing direct patient care” on top of hospital and GP management.

He added: “My point is this is not just an issue of cost. It is also about effectiveness. Because too much management can be a distraction to the front line.

“Staff at the centre need to streamline the administrative burden of those on the front line and not risk adding to it.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation said: “The health secretary has laid out his ambition to reduce both the overall numbers and the costs associated with NHS management. At best this a false economy and at worse will damage the NHS further.”

“The harsh truth is the new government will inherit an NHS in deep crisis, with 138,000 staff vacancies, one in seven patients waiting to be discharged from hospital because of a lack of social care provision and severe underinvestment in NHS buildings and estates. What NHS leaders need to see urgently, is a clear and coherent plan that addresses this health service emergency.”