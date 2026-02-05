Why some adults could miss out on vital ‘mid-life MOT’ health checks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leading GPs have issued a stark warning that patients could miss out on vital health screenings if local councils cap the number of available NHS Health Checks.

These crucial screenings, often referred to as a "mid-life MOT", are designed to be offered every five years to individuals aged between 40 and 74 who do not have pre-existing medical conditions.

Available at GP surgeries and community centres, they aim to raise awareness of risks for serious conditions like heart disease and diabetes, providing guidance on preventative measures.

However, a new report from GP magazine Pulse suggests that a limit is being placed on the number of patients who can access these screenings in some parts of the country.

These checks are also soon set to incorporate advice and support specifically for the menopause.

Such limitations could therefore prevent many from receiving timely health interventions and crucial information, according to medical professionals.

Pulse sent Freedom of Information requests to 151 local authorities in England responsible for commissioning the NHS Health Check to ask about caps or limits.

Around half (72) said they do have a limit in place.

Some of these caps mean local authorities will fund the GP surgery to give the check to every eligible patient will be seen once in five years, as expected.

But some of the caps go further, with 11 councils saying that they will only fund the checks for between 10 per cent and 15 per cent of the eligible population each year.

This means that if every eligible patient came forward for a check up once every five years, GP surgeries would not be given funding to check them.

One GP from Warwickshire told Pulse: “In my surgery, we’ve had a high take-up rate for these checks over the last few years and have run evening and Saturday clinics to accommodate working people.

“The whole point of a screening test is to catch asymptomatic people, and by not funding NHS Health Checks adequately, we’re missing out on diagnosing people, particularly with diabetes or hyperlipidaemia.”

Victoria Tzortziou Brown, chair of the Royal College of GPs, told Pulse: “If local authorities are now limiting the number of health checks practices can be reimbursed for due to budget pressures, it creates uncertainty for practices and means some patients may miss out, while others are left confused about their eligibility.

“GPs want to help patients stay well, but preventive programmes must be backed by strong evidence and funded in a way that reflects the reality of delivering interventions on the ground.”

Wendy Taylor, chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: “Councils are committed to supporting their local people to live healthier lives and recognise the value of the NHS Health Check programme in preventing serious conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

“However, local authorities have faced significant funding pressures over the past decade, which have impacted their ability to deliver services at the scale originally intended.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Over the last five years more than 75% of the eligible population were invited for an NHS Health Check.

“We are actively improving this vital programme that catches people at risk of heart disease and stroke early, by developing an online check that people can use at home, at a time and place convenient to them.

“We’re also acting to prevent cardiovascular conditions in the first place by tackling smoking and obesity, and through our 10 Year Health Plan we will turn the NHS around by shifting the focus of care from sickness to prevention.”