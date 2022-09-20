Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Not enough people offered kidney disease test, research finds

Researchers said some may be missing out on the best treatments.

Lucinda Cameron
Tuesday 20 September 2022 12:18
Researchers said more people should be offered tests (Johnny Green/PA)
Researchers said more people should be offered tests (Johnny Green/PA)
(PA Archive)

Not enough people are being given a test that can identify those most at risk of severe complications of chronic kidney disease, according to new research.

Chronic kidney disease is a long-term condition where the kidneys do not work as well as they should, and affects 10% to 15% of the general population.

Only a very small number of people (1% to 4%) with chronic kidney disease will progress to kidney failure requiring treatment – either dialysis or kidney transplantation.

However, scientists say that by using a series of simple blood and urine tests, GPs could help identify more high-risk people and refer them to hospital before they progress to this late stage.

It is important that all people with kidney disease receive the right treatments at the right time

Dr Jennifer Lees, University of Glasgow

Recommended

New research led by the University of Glasgow found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended evaluation, despite it being recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in 2021.

Researchers said that many patients and GPs remain unaware of the tests’ potential and patients may be missing out on the best treatment.

University of Glasgow researcher and NHS kidney specialist Dr Jennifer Lees said: “Kidney disease is common amongst adults, but only a small number of people need to see kidney specialists.

“It is important that all people with kidney disease receive the right treatments at the right time, and these blood and urine tests are an easy way to ensure this happens.

“Our research shows that at present, not enough people with kidney disease have their urine tested, and therefore may be missing out on the best treatments.”

In 2021, Nice recommended the use of the Kidney Failure Risk Equation (KFRE), which includes measurement of protein in the urine (albuminuria).

The KFRE allows doctors to define an individual’s risk of kidney failure, allowing those most at risk to be referred for specialist care in a timely way.

The KFRE test is currently available for anybody with chronic kidney disease stage three or worse. However, in this study, researchers found that the KFRE test is probably only performed in a tiny minority of those eligible, largely due to lack of awareness about it.

Researchers estimate around 75% to 80% of people with chronic kidney disease are not routinely having their urine tested for albuminuria, and may therefore be missing out on early, preventative treatments to reduce the risk of kidney failure, heart disease and death.

For this study the researchers studied more than 1.8 million patients in the Secure Anonymised Information Linkage Databank, (SAIL) an electronic health records repository principally about the population of Wales, and around 465,000 UK Biobank participants.

Dr Michael Sullivan, from the University of Glasgow’s School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health, said: “GPs need to identify which patients will benefit most from referral to hospital clinics.

“The KFRE is effective at helping GPs identify and refer these patients early, before kidney disease becomes more advanced.

“More patients with kidney disease need to have access to this new tool.

“Our research shows that for this to be possible, more patients need to bring urine samples to their GP.”

Recommended

The paper, Potential impact of Nice guidelines on referrals from primary care to nephrology is published in the British Journal of General Practice.

The work was funded by the Medical Research Council.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in