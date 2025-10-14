Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fancy prebiotic yoghurts and expensive kombuchas are often touted as the best way to help improve your gut health.

But scientists are now bidding for us to analyse our rubbish bins, revealing one often discarded ingredient that can provide the same benefits while helping you make the most of your vegetables.

Leafy greens on the top of radishes are usually thrown in the bin in favour of the vegetable’s zesty root. But a new study, published in the Agricultural and Food Chemistry journal, suggests the leaves contain more gut-boosting nutrients than the commonly used tuber.

Consuming foods rich in fibre and other key nutrients ensures that the trillions of bacteria that naturally live in your intestines are well-nourished.

open image in gallery Radish tops were found to contain high levels of gut-boosting nutrients ( Getty Images )

Researchers analysed the green tops of radishes, revealing they contained higher concentrations of polyphenols - compounds rich in anti-inflammatory properties - in comparison to those observed in radish roots.

The much-ignored greens were also found to be richer in flavonoids, which are naturally occurring plant compounds that help reduce inflammation and promote beneficial bacteria in the gut.

These nutritive compounds, such as polysaccharides and antioxidants, were found to help beneficial gut microbes grow in several lab and animal studies, which researchers suggest means they could also improve overall gut health in humans.

Their study could lead to a new strain of supplements designed to make use of the gut-healing properties found in radish tops, scientists said. They added their findings show the potential for the leafy greens to be harnessed and used to reduce metabolic diseases, improve gut health, and offer anti-cancer properties.

Other superfoods known for their gut-boosting qualities include Korean dish kimchi, and yoghurt-like drink kefir - both fermented foods that are high in gut-friendly bacteria.

open image in gallery Having a healthy gut can impact far more than just your digestion ( Alamy/PA )

“Kefir is a cousin to yoghurt – the main difference being it contains more different strains of microbes. It's been around for thousands of years yet it's the rise in gut health over the last few years that has brought it back in vogue,” Dr Megan Rossi, who goes by The Gut Health Doctor, told The Independent.

Benefits of the fermented drink include help with weight management, heart disease, and inflammation, Dr Rossi added.

She explained why having a healthy gut can impact far more than just your digestion.

“We now have research linking it with almost every organ in the body,” she said. “Your metabolism, your hormones, your skin, your brain – your gut talks to all of them.

“People are suddenly understanding why they're being told to eat healthily. The gut is not just about digestion and bloating, there's a mental health element, hormones, skin and metabolism.

“Technology has allowed us to understand exactly how powerful our gut microbes are. And I think ultimately, everyone wants to feel better, that also results in looking better.”