Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

There are several ways to support good gut health – from gut-friendly foods and drinks to prebiotic and probiotic supplements, there are plenty of options to suit your lifestyle, diet and schedule.

Good gut health isn’t just about digestion, it’s essential for overall wellbeing. Studies have shown a gut filled with a large number and variety of “friendly bacteria” supports physical and mental health, as well as making your stomach feel more comfortable. Having a healthy and well-balanced microbiome will help to stave off digestion issues, but it will also boost your mood and help with anything from sleep quality to energy levels.

Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and author of The Diet Myth: The Real Science Behind What We Eat (£8.99, Amazon.co.uk), explains that one of the best ways to support your gut is to: “Avoid processed and sugary foods and eat a diverse, whole-food diet, rich in plant foods, to feed those microbes.”

Other helpful tactics include taking prebiotic and probiotic supplements and drinking fermented drinks that deliver friendly live bacteria to the gut. Thankfully, there are plenty of drinks like this to choose from and they’re tastier than they sound.

From kefir to kombucha and other bacterial brews, you’re bound to find something that will get your taste buds tingling here, with our line-up of the best on the market.

How we tested

We’ve reviewed the most impressive drinks for gut health, assessing each for flavour, natural ingredients and price. We also looked into whether certain options were suitable for vegans, certified organic or offered options to subscribe and save on repeat deliveries – good gut health is for life, after all.

Each product was tested by gut health expert and co-author of bestselling gut-health book The G Plan Diet (£12.99, Amazon.co.uk), Hannah Ebelthite and by our own fitness and wellbeing editor, Emilie Lavinia. Read on for the best you can buy and where to find them.

The best gut-health drinks for 2024 are: