Take tests to ensure hearing loss diagnosed early, public urged

Just 6 per cent of the British public who had not already been diagnosed with a hearing condition took a hearing test in 2021, according to new research from the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID), despite 98 per cent of people agreeing that their hearing is important to them.

That compares poorly with takeup for dental check-ups (53 per cent), eye tests (46 per cent) and blood pressure examinations (44 per cent).

The RNID says that its findings indicate that hearing checks appear to be the “poor relation” when it comes to personal healthcare and urged the public to take a test to ensure they are not suffering from undiagnosed hearing loss, which can lead to knock-on complications.

The charity warns that hearing loss can gradually cause individuals to feel more isolated from their family and friends if they struggle to understand conversations, which can in turn lead to loneliness and depression.

It can also increase the risk of dementia by up to five times, the RNID says, adding that there is growing evidence to suggest that securing early support and treatment can reduce the risk.

The charity’s research also revealed that 24 per cent of respondents found themselves asking people to repeat themselves and 13 per cent say they had been told by their partner they think they might have a problem with their hearing.

A previous survey found that 34 per cent of people not diagnosed with hearing loss admitted they had only pretended to hear some conversations with loved ones and another 34 per cent reported struggling to hear in noisy environments like restaurants, bars and parties.

“Everyone should be valuing and protecting their hearing as much as they value and protect their teeth, eyes or blood pressure, and this can all start with a simple hearing check,” said Crystal Rolfe, the RNID’s associate director for health.

“If over the festive season or whilst attending a New Year’s Eve party, you found yourself, or saw your partner or parents asking people to repeat themselves or struggling to follow a conversation, please take the first step and check your hearing.

“We found that 73 per cent of people said they would consider making a health-related resolution in the new year which they could fulfil in three minutes. This January, as well as promising to sign up to a gym, read a book a month or give up chocolate, pledge to take the RNID hearing check and tick off your first New Year’s resolution straight away.”

You can take a free, three minute test on RNID’s website here.