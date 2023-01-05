Jump to content

Dietary supplement may ‘dramatically’ reverse heart disease

Tricaprin is a readily available supplement which could help countless patients unresponsive to current treatements when taken routinely, a study has shown

Sukhmani Sethi
Thursday 05 January 2023 19:17
A readily available dietary supplement has the potential of helping countless heart disease patients

A dietary supplement is capable of “dramatically” reversing signs of heart disease in certain patients, according to new research.

The commercially available supplement tricaprin has been found to relieve painful symptoms of coronary artery disease (CAD), as well as instigate a “remarkable regression” of the build-up of a type of fat that can be found in the blood and stored in fat cells, called triglyceride, in the heart’s blood vessels.

It has the potential of helping countless patients unresponsive to current treatments, who are suffering the debilitating effects of heart disease, according to the study’s authors.

