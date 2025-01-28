HMPV: Virus cases on the rise in UK as doctors issue ‘mask up’ warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rate of positive tests for a virus that swept hospitals in China is on the rise in the England, according to official figures.

Latest UK Health Security Agency data show one in 20 (5 per cent) of hospital swabs for respiratory infections in England came back positive for human metaphneumovirus (HMPV) in the week ending January 19.

It’s the highest recorded rate of the virus so far this winter season, and above the 4.18 per cent of cases recorded at the start of 2024 - but still well below the 10 per cent recorded in 2021.

UKHSA, which does not publish case numbers, said the level of HMPV in England is currently “medium” based on the almost 8,000 samples tested. Doctors have urged people with symptoms of a respiratory illness to wear a face mask when out in public.

The age group with the highest proportion of HMPV cases was those aged 80 and over, soaring to 7.3 per cent and well above pre-Christmas levels. Cases have also risen to about 7 per cent in children up to the age of five.

From GP swaps, 1.9 per cent came back positive for HMPV.

Earlier this year photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals in China emerged as the virus swept through northern Chinese provinces over winter, particularly affecting younger children.

Reports of overcrowding in Chinese hospitals related to the outbreak sparked some alarm, and the European Union began monitoring cases.

The proportion of HMPV cases has risen in England ( PA Wire )

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said while cases across Europe were not unusual for this time of year, it would continue to assess the situation.

HMPV is a common virus that cause cold-like symptoms, but can be serious for vulnerable people including the elderly and young children. Experts say that the virus is neither new, nor poses a threat to global health.

The virus spreads through direct contact with infected individuals or by touching contaminated surfaces, experts say. The virus was discovered in 2001 by Dutch scientists, and has since been found worldwide.

Earlier this month Dr Conal Watson, a consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said cases of HMPV typically peak in January.

“Most people have had hMPV by the time they are five years old and catch it again throughout their lives,” he said.

What are the symptoms of HMPV?

In cases of mild illness, cases normally clear up on their own. Symptoms can include:

A cough, runny nose, nasal congestion

Sore throat

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Athsma flare ups

In more serious cases, HMPV symptoms can include:

Acute bronchitis

Pneumonia

Dr Watson said people should help reduce the spread by washing their hands regularly and catching coughs and sneezes in tissues and throwing those used tissues away.

Dr Watson added: “If you have symptoms such as a high temperature, cough and feeling tired and achy, try to limit your contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable.

“There are many viruses in circulation at the moment, including flu – if you have symptoms of a respiratory illness and you need to go out, our advice continues to be that you should consider wearing a face mask.”