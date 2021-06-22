Hospital declares ‘black alert’ as hundreds flood A&E

A hospital has issued a “black alert” status as hundreds of patients flood its A&E.

Barnsley Hospital is at breaking point after seeing more than 300 people turn up at its emergency department each day, according to internal emails seen by The Independent.

The hospital in South Yorkshire was forced to declare OPEL 4 status (referring to operational pressures escalation levels) on Tuesday as it struggled to find beds for new patients.

The so-called black alert is the highest level of alert and it is issued when a hospital is “struggling or unable to deliver comprehensive care” and patient safety is at risk.

