Hospitals warn staff ambulance delays are a ‘threat to life’

Hospitals “desperate” to free up beds could be putting patients at risk, The Independent has been told

NHS trusts are being forced into “risky behaviours” in the push to free up hospital beds and A&Es, experts have warned.

It comes as new data reveals the waits for ambulance crews outside of the hospital hit 26 hours in September, with more than 4,000 patients likely to have experienced severe harm due to delays.

In documents leaked to the Independent hospital leaders in Cornwall warned told staff that current pressures in its emergency care system and ambulance delays have “tragically resulted in deaths”

Royal Cornwall and Cornwall Partnership Hospitals said in the documents that ambulance delays and waits in A&E were a “risk to life” and as a result they are now planning to begin discharging patients into the care of the voluntary sector.

The document said: “It is likely that the risk of such support not meeting all the patients’ individual requirements is less than the risk to life currently experienced in the community when there are significant handover delays at the hospital front doors.”

It comes as North West Ambulance Service had launched an investigation after a patient died waiting in the back of an ambulance outside of A&E.

In response to worsening A&E and ambulance waits, NHS England has called on trusts to speed up the discharge of patients, with more than 10,000 patients who should be discharged stuck in hospital each day.

Hospitals across have begun using a model in which patients are moving out of A&E every two hours regardless of space on trust wards.

Fears have been raised this model will result in patients being crowding patients into wards or “boarding patients”, which means people are not being placed in the correct type of ward.

Dr Louella Vaughan, an acute physician in London and senior policy fellow for the Nuffield Trust warned evidence shows the “boarding” of patients increases the risk of death by 2-4 per cent.

NHS England has tasked hospitals with cutting delays in getting patients from an ambulance into A&E (Getty)

Speaking with The Independent she said the national policy encouraging a model to these models was potentially forcing trusts into “risky behaviours”.

She said: “Every year we have a flurry of oh my god, this is going be the worst winter ever, every year, NHS England rolls out a suite of things which hospitals are expected to do quickly, without any resources and with no time.

She said the policies do not address the “underlying structural problems with recruitment and retention and capacity and models of care.”

Dr Vaughan added: “The optics at the moment, that we’re seeing people, you know, lying on the pavement for six to eight hours with a makeshift tent for that kind of thing, and that is dreadful. That does need to be fixed but over-stretching nursing care on a ward can result in elderly patients lying in their own urine and faeces and not getting the medications. not having drinks of water. They die too. They just don’t die in the public eye.

“It’ll be 10 years next year since the Francis report. That showed, neglect in nursing through stretched nursing services, and it’s not the nurse’s fault.”

“I’m very worried that might happen with a forced flow model when the underlying structural problems about lack of social care are not fixed.”

On Thursday the Care Quality Commission warned a “gridlock” in health and social care was putting patients at risk, as capacity and staffing in social care has left it unable to meet demands.

Doctors across the county have told The Independent A&Es are “still overflowing with lots of fit-for-discharge patients blocking flow.”

One A&E doctor said “I’ve never seen anything like this, but not surprising. Everyone feels exhausted and frustrated.”

Another doctor in Newcastle said: "We are desperate for discharges- it’s so hard to get frail elderly out if hospital now. I think we are at about a 100 (patients with) delayed transfers of care."

‘A risk to life’

Documents leaked to The Independent revealed Royal Cornwall Hospital and Cornwall Partnership Hospital told staff in September: “The health and social care system is currently beyond capacity with an extreme risk held with the South Western Ambulance Service and in the region’s Emergency Departments.

“This is resulting in a risk to life with increasingly extended wait times for a Category 2 ambulance response and handover delays at the front door of both Royal Cornwall Hospital and University Hospital Plymouth. There is current evidence that this risk to life has tragically resulted in death.”

National data shows ambulance response times in the South West were the worst of any area last month with category two patients, the second most urgent type, waiting two hours and 25 minutes for an ambulance response. These patients include those who have suspected strokes and heart attacks.

The document sets out plans to tackle the problem of patients being stuck in hospitals by discharging them home into the care of the voluntary sector.

Speaking with The Independent, Professor Alison Leary, said: “This is a place of desperation, I agree. This is a high-risk scenario. With a lot of unknowns, it will be better to understand how they are mitigating those risks,

She added: “There are things in this where they refer to, you know, to ringing people to ensure they haven’t fallen. If people are at that sort of level of risk where they need carers and that resource aren’t available then that is obviously exposing people to risk.”

One senior staff member said: “Where the patient’s need is well articulated and they can be matched with an appropriate volunteer it can work well (say help with meal prep or shopping). But to think it is a magic bullet for all domiciliary care gaps seems optimistic at best”

A spokesperson for the two South West hospitals said the voluntary sector has been involved in discharges for a” long time”

They said the patients being discharged “don’t have clinical needs” adding “This service helps resettle people home after a hospital stay and if they require assessment for any ongoing re-enablement needs, which is in line with national guidance relating to discharge to assess.”

“The voluntary sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly (CIOS) has a long tradition of supporting people who can be discharged from hospital but who need some support back at home.

“We are now helping this much-valued work by funding it as a sustainable service from Disability Cornwall and Age UK. Examples of the ways they are supporting people at home include making sure they have shopping in, heating on and settle them back at home and support with enablement for a few weeks.”’