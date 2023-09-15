Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The parents of a six-month-old baby with an incurable illness have pleaded with a High Court judge to continue her treatment, despite hospital doctors arguing that it is not in her “best interests”.

Indi Gregory was born with life-threatening mitochondrial disease, a rare genetic condition that prevents cells from producing enough energy to support the body.

Her parents, Claire Staniforth, 35, and Dean Gregory, 37, have now appeared at a court hearing to appeal the hospital’s decision not to provide another round of treatment.

Indi has not left hospital since she was born in February (GoFundMe)

Doctors at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust have argued it is no longer in her best interests to receive treatment and it would be kinder to let her die.

Both of her parents however have said their baby daughter “deserves a chance at life” and have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family’s legal battle.

They have also received support from the family of Charlie Gard, who died one week before his first birthday after suffering from the same disease.

His mother, Connie Yates, said it was “inhumane” that hospital bosses had sprung a court hearing upon Indi’s parents with only two days’ notice, with no opportunity for them to seek legal representation or second opinions.

Charlie’s case attracted widespread attention as his parents and Great Ormond Street Hospital disagreed about whether experimental treatment was in his best interests.

Meanwhile, Indi’s parents were left “absolutely devastated” to be informed that hospital chiefs were applying to the High Court to put their baby on an “end-of-life” plan.

Doctors believe that she has no prospect of survival, is too unstable to be treated at home and further treatments could potentially cause her to deteriorate.

Since being born in February, Indi has not left Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and has endured a number of other health issues.

They include two bowel operations, a brain operation for fluid in the brain and sepsis ecoli which led to three cardiac arrests.

Her parents believe she ‘deserves a chance at life’ (GoFundMe)

Despite this, her parents have described her as the “strongest little girl” who is able to communicate with baby noises and is able to move all of her limbs.

Her father told the Daily Mail: "Indi is a strong little girl and a real fighter. She deserves a chance at life. The hospital wants to take this away and we are beyond horrified. She just needs time to recover so we can work out a plan to care for her at home.

“We know she will never be the same as other children, because she has several disabilities. But it breaks our hearts to think that doctors don’t want to give her that chance at life."

Her grandfather, Michael Gregory, also said it should be up to Indi’s parents to decide the best course of action for their daughter.

“It is a very difficult situation,” he said. “It is one of those where you are caught between two almost impossible choices. But in my opinion, the courts shouldn’t decide these matters. It should be the parents.”

Since her birth, Ms Staniforth and Mr Gregory have kept a constant vigil at her bedside, alongside their other three daughters.