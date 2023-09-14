Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has died and others are in hospital after an outbreak linked to sardines from a wine bar in Bordeaux.

The restaurant-goers who ate the preserved fish are suffering from botulism- a rare but severe neurological illness brought on by food that hasn’t been stored and preserved properly.

The French national health service, Santé Publique France, confirmed yesterday 10 cases of the illness linked to Tchin Tchin wine bar.

They are urging anyone who ate at the eatery between Monday 4 and Sunday 10 September to watch out for any symptoms of the illness and seek emergency medical care if they start to feel under the weather.

The UK Health Security Agency shared advice on Twitter on what to do if you ate in the restaurant and the Irish Embassy advised citizens to consult a doctor if they had eaten in the restaurant.

Symptoms of the illness include: blurred or double vision, feeling sick, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhoea or constipation.

The French Health directorate says the restaurant had preserved the sardines themselves.

The woman who fell ill had been seen by several medical professionals before getting a diagnosis of boutulism as she presented an ‘unusual case’, according to reports in local paper Sudouest France.

Her partner who had also eaten the sardines was admitted to intensive care, according to Sudouest France.

According to reports in France 24 the restaurant owner had thrown out some of the sardine jars due to a ‘strong smell’.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Dr Benjamin Clozeau, a doctor at the Pellegrin hospital, Bordeaux said among patients being treated were Irish, American and Canadian nationals.

The doctor added a German national and a Barcelona resident had travelled home to receive treatment for the disease, reported the BBC.

Symptoms of Botulism

drooping eyelids

feeling sick

vomiting

stomach cramps

diarrhoea

constipation.

blurred or double vision

facial muscle weakness

difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)

slurred speech

breathing difficulties