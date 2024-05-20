Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A chilling and pervasive cover up by politicians, doctors and civil servants of the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS has been exposed in a damning landmark public inquiry.

A 2,000-page report into the “shameful” infected blood inquiry scandal has accused the government and NHS of a calamity of failures that left 30,000 patients infected with HIV and hepatitis. At least 2,900 have died, with the number continuing to rise.

In a new horrifying revelation the inquiry, led by Sir Brian Langstaff, suggested hundreds of people infected during childbirth may still be living undiagnosed and unaware.

The long-awaited report, which details decades of officials hiding the truth, said: “Viewing the response of the NHS and government, the answer to the question ‘was there a cover up?’ is that there has been.

“Not in the sense of a handful of people plotting in an orchestrated conspiracy to mislead, but in a way that was more subtle, more pervasive and more chilling in its implications.”

People were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Archive )

It warned that most infections could and should have been avoided, revealing that the government knew by 1982 that whatever was causing AIDS might be transmissible by blood products, but continued to use them into the 1990s.

It was known as early as the 1970s that the virus responsible for Hepatitis C was responsible for the majority of post-transfusion infections.

Sir Brian said: “In families across the UK, people were treated by the NHS and over 30,000 were given infections which were life shattering. 3,000 people have already died and that number is climbing week by week. Lives, dreams, friendships, families, finances were destroyed.

“This disaster was not an accident. The infections happened because those in authority – doctors, the blood services and successive governments – did not put patient safety first. The response of those in authority served to compound people’s suffering.

“The government is right to accept that compensation must be paid. Now is the time for national recognition of this disaster and for proper compensation to all who have been wronged.”

Dozens of failures by the government and NHS have been highlighted. They include:

Allowing the importation and distribution from 1973 of blood products made in the US or Austria which carried a high risk of causing hepatitis

Teenage young boys being treated “as objects for research” and infected with HIV and Hepatitis C through contaminated products

Deliberate destruction of some documents and loss of others, including people’s medical records

Falsely reassuring the public and patients that blood did not carry AIDS, that the risk of AIDS for people with bleeding disorders was small, that Hepatitis C was relatively mild and inconsequential

Failing to tell people they were infected or delaying telling them, sometimes for years

Failing to trace infected patients once universal screening of Hepatitis C was introduced

Repeatedly using inaccurate and defensive language which “cruelly” told people that they had received the best treatment available

It found attempts by officials were made to hide the truth to “save face and save expense” and that the NHS was directly accused of a “defensive closing of ranks”.

A woman olds a photograph of Marc Payton, who died in 2003 after being mistakenly infected with HIV and Hepatitis-C while in a children's hospital ( Getty Images )

In 1983 leading epidemiologist Dr Spence Galbraith wrote a paper, which he sent to the Department for Health, stating: “I have reviewed the literature and come to the conclusion that all blood products made from blood donated in the USA after 1987 should be withdrawn from use until risk of AIDS transmission from by these products has been clarified.”

However, during a meeting, the department recorded Dr Galbraith’s recommendation as premature and unbalanced and products were not withdrawn at that stage.

By March 1984 all blood products manufacturers in the US were warning of the risk of contracting AIDS from using their products.

More to follow...