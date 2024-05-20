Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Contaminated blood victims said they are living with survivor’s guilt as their lives “continue to be blighted” by the lasting effects of the worst scandal in NHS history.

The Infected Blood Inquiry has laid bare the scale of the failings within the NHS which left tens of thousands of people in the UK infected with deadly viruses.

Between the 1970s and early 1990s, patients were given contaminated blood and blood products.

This includes people who needed blood transfusions for accidents, in surgery or during childbirth, and patients with certain blood disorders who were treated with donated blood plasma products or blood transfusions.

Some 3,000 people have died and others have been left with lifelong health complications after being infected with viruses including hepatitis C and HIV.

Here are some of the victims and campaigners who have spoken out ahead of the final report.

Janine Jones and her brother Mark Payton

Former pupils of a boarding school where boys with haemophilia were infected with contaminated blood have said they were told to “carry on as normal” as their peers became sick.

More than half of the boys treated for haemophilia at Lord Mayor Treloar College between the 1970s and 1980s are now dead.

Several pupils who attended the boarding school in Hampshire in the 1970s and 1980s were given treatment for haemophilia at an on-site NHS centre while receiving their education.

A grieving sister has described how her brother “absolutely loved” the school would have been devastated to see the stories that have since emerged about it.

Janine Jones said her brother Mark Payton could not wait to get back to school after every holiday.

Mr Payton died when he was 41 after being co-infected with both hepatitis C and HIV ( Janine Jones/PA Wire )

Mr Payton died when he was 41 after being co-infected with both hepatitis C and HIV.

Ms Jones, from Coleshill, Warwickshire, said: “Mark moved to Treloar’s in 1972 when he was 11. He was there until 1979, he actually stayed on, he loved it that much.

“He couldn’t wait to get back there after breaks. He would be counting down the weeks to go back. He absolutely loved it.

“To be honest, I’m glad he’s not here to witness what we are seeing now – it would have really affected him.”

The 59-year-old, whose brother was four years older than her, added: “My parents never got over it really, the fact that he was infected – they thought they were doing the best for him, sending him to Treloar’s to get a decent education.

“He missed a lot of education, most of his schooling when he was small was done on the children’s ward at the hospital in Birmingham.

“They really thought they were doing the best for him.

“Our parents have died in the last two years so I haven’t got to tell them that.

“They were more than happy the inquiry was happening but unfortunately they have both passed away without any recognition for their son dying at all.

“I’m his only sibling so there is just me left to fight for him now.”

Out of 122 boys treated at the school for haemophilia between 1970 and 1985, some 75 have since died.

Ms Jones described how her brother ‘absolutely loved’ the school would have been devasted to see the stories that have since emerged about it ( Janine Jones/PA Wire )

Steve Nicholls

Steve Nicholls, 57, from Farnham, Surrey, attended the Lord Mayor Treloar College between 1976 and left in 1983.

Of his class of 20 boys, just two are still alive.

Steve Nicholls said boys with haemophilia at the school ‘became like brothers’ (handout/PA) ( Handout/PA )

“During the time we were there, we were blissfully unaware of what was going on behind the scenes,” he said.

“At that time we were treated very well. We had the best life experiences. We were basically left to get on with being young teenage boys.

“We became like brothers because we grew up together, we ate together, we played games together, we learned together and we were treated together.

“So the bonds that were formed there were very, very strong, very strong.”

He described how pupils would see peers becoming ill, adding: “It wasn’t uncommon to see our peers becoming yellow and jaundiced, which we now know was hepatitis.

“But we were just told: ‘Not to worry about you’ll be all right. Just carry on as normal, go and play football, go to lessons as normal.’

“And it was the norm, we knew no different, we had no suspicions.”

Mr Nicholls was infected with both hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Asked how his health is now, he said: “It’s not good, I mean we just plough on and make the most of every day because we don’t know how long we got left.

“We’re a strong old bunch there and that was driven into us at Treloar’s, you know, to strive and to achieve.

“We all left there got good jobs, formed good careers, and worked for as long as we could until our health failed us.

“And now we’re in a position now where none of us can work. None of us have got pensions. None of us have got mortgages, none of us can get life insurance.”

Amanda Patton and her brother Simon Cummings

Amanda Patton’s brother Simon Cummings was infected with HIV through his treatment for haemophilia and died in 1996, aged 38.

Ms Patton, a garden designer from Surrey, said: “He phoned me in September of that year and he said: ‘I’ve got good news and bad news, the bad news is that they’ve given me between two and six months (to live), but the good news is I don’t have to go to the dentist again.’ It was just typical of him, absolutely typical.”

Undated handout photo of Amanda Patton with her brother Simon Cummings who was infected with HIV through his treatment for haemophilia and died in 1996, aged 38 ( Amanda Patton/PA Wire )

She added: “People say that time heals, but it doesn’t – what happened to him was so awful, he would have been 65… all those years he was denied, it’s all the ‘might have beens’ as well as everything else.”

Mr Cummings was one of the original presenters at an independent radio station in Surrey and Hampshire called County Sound.

“There’s no doubt that the haemophilia did have a big impact on him… but it never stopped him,” Ms Patton said. “He became a very well known local personality and was incredibly popular.

“Simon was just an absolute natural on the radio and everybody adored him. He had a fantastic sense of humour. He was wonderful.”

Mr Cummings died in December 1996 and Ms Patton wants to create a garden for people with haemophilia at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Martin Reid

Martin Reid from Insch, Aberdeenshire, has described the lifelong impact after being infected with hepatitis C as a child while receiving treatment for his haemophilia.

After treatment, Mr Reid’s hepatitis was cleared in 2011, but he has been left with lasting effects from the virus including anxiety and depression.

Martin Reid who has lived with life-long health impacts after being infected with hepatitis C as a child. ( Martin Reid/PA Wire )

“My parents were both distraught about it – they felt a lot of guilt about it, I guess as any parent would,” he said.

The 44-year-old added: “There is something ironically morose about the fact that I tell people that I’m ‘one of the lucky ones’.

“They say: ‘But you’ve got a disease that could have killed you.’

“I say: ‘I consider myself one of the lucky ones that wasn’t infected with HIV, like so many other people were, and I have lived to the age where I have been able to have a family, I am still here. so I do feel like one of the lucky ones.

“But I do feel a sense of survivor’s guilt – especially as the inquiry has been hearing so many harrowing and heartbreaking stories about people’s children being infected and dying at a very early age, or people being infected, never being told and subsequently going on to infect other members of their family.”

Martin Reid who has lived with life-long health impacts after being infected with hepatitis C as a child. ( Martin Reid/PA Wire )

The father-of-two continued: “Through every strand of life, it’s there with you, it lives with you.

“Even when I cleared hepatitis C, there are so many things that are still with me, and will be with me until the day I die that are directly linked or have been caused by what has happened.

“In terms of my long-term health, I feel very fatigued a lot, I suffer from insomnia, a lot of the health issues are mental health-related – I suffer from extreme anxiety.”

He added: “If this disaster had happened in a single day – if thousands of people died from a disaster in a day, it would be all over the national press, people would be talking about it, there would be a memorial, it would be in the history books as a big disaster, but because this happened over such a long period of time – decades, for some people – it has, in a sense, diluted what this disaster actually involved.”

Becka Pagliaro and her father Neil King

Becka Pagliaro’s father Neil King, was co-infected with both HIV and hepatitis C while receiving treatment for haemophilia.

He died in 1996 when he was 38.

Mr King boarded at Treloar’s in the 1970s and stayed in the area and continued having his treatment at the centre there.

Ms Pagliaro said: “He went there for all of his schooling, he didn’t go back home afterwards and stayed in the area and carried on getting his treatment from the centre there right up to his death.

“They were very close to him, the doctors there almost felt like family.

“It feels like a big betrayal.”

Infected blood campaigners have met in Parliament Square in London ahead of the final report ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Suresh Vaghela

Suresh Vaghela, of Leicester, said he was feeling “nervous” ahead of the final report.

The 61-year-old started receiving contaminated Factor VIII blood product to treat his haemophilia when he was around 13 years old, and was told when he started university in 1983 that he had HIV and had two months to live.

In the early 1990s, he discovered he had also been infected with hepatitis C.

( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

“We feel emotional at the moment in the sense that it’s like a 40-year-old fight, and it’s coming to an end and we’ve come to the end of our energy levels,” he said.

Mr Vaghela said he wanted a “meaningful apology”, decent compensation and for pharmaceutical companies “to pay for what they’ve done”.

Rosamund Cooper

Rosamund Cooper, a former IT consultant, said she was “really optimistic” for the inquiry’s final report, but that there is “no certainty” as to how the Government will react.

The 50-year-old, from Dudley, was diagnosed with Von Willebrand disease, a bleeding disorder, when she was eight months old.

When she was 19, she found out she had been infected with hepatitis C as a result of her treatment.

“I do genuinely think that the report will vindicate all of the struggles that we’ve been through,” Ms Cooper said.

Infected blood campaigners hugging at a meeting in Parliament Square on Monday ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Speaking ahead of the inquiry, a Government spokesperson said: “This was an appalling tragedy that never should have happened.

“We are clear that justice needs to be done and swiftly, which is why have acted in amending the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

“This includes establishing a new body to deliver an Infected Blood Compensation Scheme, confirming the Government will make the required regulations for it within three months of Royal Assent, and that it will have all the funding needed to deliver compensation once they have identified the victims and assessed claims.

“In addition, we have included a statutory duty to provide additional interim payments to the estates of deceased infected people.

“We will continue to listen carefully to the community as we address this dreadful scandal.”