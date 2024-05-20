Infected blood scandal - latest: Inquiry report into worst NHS disaster out today as Sunak set to apologise
Inquiry has investigated how thousands of patients were infected with deadly viruses
The infected blood inquiry is due to publish its final report today on failings that impacted more than 30,000 people in the UK.
The landmark inquiry, chaired by Sir Brian Langstaff, will detail how patients were infected with deadly viruses during the 1970s and 1980s due to contaminated blood products.
The latest evidence submitted to the inquiry suggests that nearly 2,000 victims are living with undetected hepatitus C as a result of the scandal.
Compensation worth more than £10billion is set to be announced by ministers after Jeremy Hunt said it would fulfil a personal promise he made to one of his constituents 10 years ago.
The prime minister is expected to make an official apology after the inquiry unveils its damning findings.
Defence secretary Grant Shapps said families have been “let down” over decades, and that their cases constitute one of the most shameful failures of government he has seen.
Asked whether the compensation process had taken too long, even in recent years, Mr Shapps told Sky News: “Yes, I think it has been too slow, of course I do.”
The inquiry’s report is due to be published at 12.30pm.
MP calls for accountability despite possibility key players may have died
MP Dame Diana Johnson, who has been campaigning on behalf of victims for almost two decades, told BBC Breakfast on Monday morning that in other countries such as France, ministers have been brought before the courts for prosecution.
“My concern is this has taken so very long to get to this point, some of the key players in this may well now have sadly died, so we’ll have to wait and see,” she said.
“But I’m hoping the police will be looking at what Sir Brian says and whether there is evidence that people will be prosecuted, if that is possible, after all this time.
“There has to be accountability for the actions that were taken, even if it was 30, 40, 50 years ago.”
One person dies of infected blood every four days
Tens of thousands of people in the UK were infected with deadly viruses after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.
These include people who needed blood transfusions for accidents, in surgery or during childbirth, and patients with certain blood disorders who were treated with donated blood plasma products or blood transfusions.
Some 3,000 people have died and others have been left with lifelong health complications after being infected with viruses including hepatitis C and HIV.
It has been estimated that one person dies as a result of infected blood every four days.
Campaigner feels ‘nervous’ ahead of final report following 40-year fight
Campaigner Suresh Vaghela, of Leicester, said he was feeling “nervous” ahead of the final report.
The 61-year-old started receiving contaminated Factor VIII blood product to treat his haemophilia when he was around 13 years old, and was told when he started university in 1983 that he had HIV and had two months to live.
In the early 1990s, he discovered he had also been infected with hepatitis C.
“We feel emotional at the moment in the sense that it’s like a 40-year-old fight, and it’s coming to an end and we’ve come to the end of our energy levels,” he said.
Mr Vaghela said he wanted a “meaningful apology”, decent compensation and for pharmaceutical companies “to pay for what they’ve done”.
Goverment will have to address any evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the report
The government will have to address any evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the report into the infected blood scandal, Paymaster General John Glen has said.
Asked how likely it is that criminal proceedings could be brought, he told LBC: “If there’s clear evidence and there is a pathway to that, then it’s obviously something the Government will have to address. I can’t be sure, but we’ve got to give these people justice.”
He said the government has not yet seen the report, which is due to be released at 12.30pm, and would not confirm the reported £10 billion compensation figure.
“Today it’s about actually coming to terms with the British state being culpable for a lot of suffering for a lot of people,” he said.
What is the infected blood scandal? Everything you need to know ahead of milestone report
Here’s everything you need to know about the infected blood scandal ahead of the inquiry’s final report:
What is the infected blood scandal? Everything you need to know
The long-awaited final report will be published by the Infected Blood Inquiry in May
‘Too slow’: minister admits infected blood scandal victims have waited too long for compensation
Campaigners have demanded urgent action after a cabinet minister admitted that victims of the infected blood scandal had been forced to wait too long for compensation.
A landmark inquiry will set out on Monday how decades of failures led to one of the worst disasters in NHS history.
Lives were devastated when more than 30,000 people were given contaminated blood or blood products between the 1970s and the early 1990s.
Minister admits infected blood scandal victims have waited too long for compensation
Grant Shapps said it is ‘heartbreaking’ and that families have been let down for decades
Infected blood public inquiry due to publish final report today
Victims of the infected blood scandal have described feeling “emotional and nervous” as the final report into the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS is due to be published.
The Infected Blood Inquiry will conclude on Monday after decades of “tireless” work by campaigners.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak is widely expected to issue an apology following the publication of the report, which will lay bare the scale of the failings.
