The infected blood inquiry is due to publish its final report today on failings that impacted more than 30,000 people in the UK.

The landmark inquiry, chaired by Sir Brian Langstaff, will detail how patients were infected with deadly viruses during the 1970s and 1980s due to contaminated blood products.

The latest evidence submitted to the inquiry suggests that nearly 2,000 victims are living with undetected hepatitus C as a result of the scandal.

Compensation worth more than £10billion is set to be announced by ministers after Jeremy Hunt said it would fulfil a personal promise he made to one of his constituents 10 years ago.

The prime minister is expected to make an official apology after the inquiry unveils its damning findings.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps said families have been “let down” over decades, and that their cases constitute one of the most shameful failures of government he has seen.

Asked whether the compensation process had taken too long, even in recent years, Mr Shapps told Sky News: “Yes, I think it has been too slow, of course I do.”

The inquiry’s report is due to be published at 12.30pm.