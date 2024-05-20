Infected blood inquiry chair urges government to compensate victims

The Infected Blood Inquiry chairman has urged the government to give compensation to victims after a probe concluded that politicians, doctors, and civil servants were involved in a chilling cover-up of the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

More than 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses while they were receiving NHS care between the 1970s and 1990s.

Sir Brian Langstaff said: “That disaster was no accident... the government compounded that agony by telling them that nothing wrong had been done, that they’d had the best available treatment.”

The former High Court judge says he has recommended compensation is paid “now.”