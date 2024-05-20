Tory minister refuses to say if infected blood victims will get apology

A Tory minister would not confirm if victims of the infected blood scandal would receive a government apology during a live TV interview on Monday, 20 May.

After decades of "tireless" work by campaigners, an inquiry into the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS will conclude today.

Tens of thousands of people in the UK were infected with deadly viruses after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

Rishi Sunak is widely expected to issue an apology following the publication of the report, which will lay bare the scale of the failings, but it has not been confirmed.