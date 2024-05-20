Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In a 2,000-page report, the terrible extent of a scandal that led to the deaths of thousands of people has been exposed.

The government and the NHS were guilty of a decades-long cover-up of actions which led to the infection of tens of thousands of people and the deaths of around 3,000, the Infected Blood Inquiry has found.

More than 30,000 people were given “life-shattering” infections of HIV and hepatitis via the blood products, most of which “could and should have been avoided”, the report released on Monday concluded.

The inquiry into the “shameful” scandal found the public was falsely reassured, children were treated unnecessarily, evidence was deliberately destroyed, and that a significant number of people remain undiagnosed after receiving blood transfusions in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Politicians, doctors and civil servants were accused of compounding the immeasurable suffering of patients and their loved ones such that “the truth has been hidden for decades”.

John Glen, the Cabinet Office minister dealing with the scandal on behalf of the government, has refused to rule out criminal proceedings, saying: “If there’s clear evidence and there is a pathway to that, then it’s obviously something the government will have to address. I can’t be sure, but we’ve got to give these people justice.”

A compensation package for victims worth more than £10 billion is expected to be announced by ministers, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to apologise on behalf of the government.

Victims and campaigners outside Central Hall in Westminster, London, after the publication of the Inquiry report ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

Here are key Infected Blood Inquiry findings: