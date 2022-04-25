The death of a young woman a day after she was discharged from a mental health facility has sparked renewed calls for a public inquiry into a scandal-hit trust.

Abbigail Smith, 26, who had autism and learning difficulties, was found dead in a park in Essex in February, 24 hours after she was allowed to leave the Linden Centre run by the Essex Partnership University Hospitals Foundation Trust (EPUT).

The trust has launched an investigation into the care she received before she died, according to a letter seen by The Independent, and Essex Coroner’s Court will examine her death.

The Independent can reveal 97 patient deaths have been declared by the trust between February 2021 and February 2022 under the national patient safety alert system.

The trust is already facing an independent inquiry into 1,500 patient deaths between 2000 and 2020. Deaths after December 2000 will not be looked at by that inquiry.

Ms Smith was described in tributes by her loved ones as “a kaleidoscope of everchanging colours and patterns” with “the most Infectious laugh”.

She was someone who “gave the greatest hugs”, who loved animals and adored singing, they said.

In an interview with The Independent, her parents Lisa and Gregg Wolff said she was diagnosed with autism and learning difficulties at a young age.

During her late teens and early 20s, Ms Smith had several extended stays at mental health units across Essex. She was once a patient at The St Aubyn Centre, which was later rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

In the months before her death, Ms Smith lived at Pavillion Court, a supported living accommodation, and was under the care of EPUT’s community mental health team.

In January 2022, she suffered a mental health crisis and was admitted to A&E in Basildon twice, but was discharged back into community care.

Following a third serious attempt at self-harm Ms Smith was admitted to a mental health hospital run by EPUT and transferred to The Linden Centre on 4 February. Ten days later she was discharged back into supported living accommodation, but 24 hours after that she was found dead at Braintree Park.

Abbi Smith with her family (Abbi Smith with her family)

As part of its investigation, the trust has invited the local authority responsible for her care package at the Pavillion Centre to be involved.

Mr and Mrs Wolff told The Independent: “Our only comfort is that we now know Abbi is safe. She is free.

“We want to ensure that no family has to go through what we are suffering right now. Only an impartial, robust and transparent statutory public inquiry will give answers and provide clinicians with the tools to effect positive change.”

Paul Scott, chief executive for EPUT said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Abbigail’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“An investigation into her death is underway and we are committed to learning any lessons that will help us provide the best possible care to those that need us.”

Calls for a public inquiry

At least 68 families have called for a public inquiry into mental health services in Essex, led by Melanie Leahy, whose son Matthew died at the Linden Centre in 2012.

Since his death there have been several official investigations, including an inquiry by police, the Health and Safety Executive, and the Parliamentary Health Service Ombudsman, which highlighted “systemic” failings in relation to patient deaths at EPUT.

Nina Ali, a solicitor at Hodge Jones & Allen, which is supporting the Wolffs and other families told The Independent: “It is worrying that the government has and continues to completely ignore the call led by Melanie Leahy, now supported by some 68 families and individuals for the current independent inquiry to be converted to a full statutory inquiry on the basis that the current Inquiry which lacks the statutory power to compel relevant documentary evidence to be obtained and to compel witnesses to attend and to give their evidence under oath, will ultimately prove to be a complete waste of time and money.”