Cancer surgeries delayed at one of England’s largest hospitals as NHS summer crisis deepens

Cancer patients at one of England’s largest hospital trusts face having their surgeries cancelled after rising numbers of coronavirus patients which senior medics said was “affecting all our wards everywhere.”

Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust said it had seen a “marked increase” in Covid admissions and was now having to cancel surgery for urgent patients “who’ve already waited too long.”

In an email to senior doctors on Wednesday morning, the trust’s clinical directors said: “Four patients with cancer are about to be cancelled today with very difficult and upsetting conversations. In critical care we’ve had six extra admissions, from four to 10 just yesterday.”

The Leeds Hospital message, leaked to The Independent by concerned staff, said two of the hospital’s Covid wards were now full, adding: “It’s highly likely that we’ll need to open another Covid ward this week.

“We’ve got too many inpatients to manage this increase within [emergency specialty medicine] and the outlier numbers are very high – it’s affecting all our wards everywhere.”

Outliers are patients who are placed in wards away from the specialty looking after them because of a lack of beds.

The message, written by the trust’s clinical directors, also described the trust’s emergency departments as being “overwhelmed” with over 100 patients more than the usual average daily levels each day, with patients facing eight-hour waits.

The message warned: “This is unmet need and cancelling surgery makes it worse.

“This is July – it is unprecedented for us to be in this position.”

The message underlines the concern among NHS hospitals that rising infections are still leading to patients needing hospital treament. While rises are at smaller numbers than in previous waves of the pandemic, they appear sufficient to destabilise certain services.

Health secretary Sajid Javid has said the country must “learn to live” with the virus and warned infections could reach 100,000 per day later this summer. Chief medical officer Chris Whitty described the NHS as an “emergency service” that would have to cope.

NHS bosses fear the impact of the summer wave on the NHS could mean many more operations being cancelled, adding to a waiting list of patients already at more than 5 million.

Already in recent weeks A&E departments across England have recorded record levels of attendances with patients facing long waits to be seen, and numbers far in excess of previous ‘winter crisis’ levels. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has estimated the NHS could be short of 16,000 beds for patients.

In Leeds, senior doctors were on Wednesday exploring what steps they could take to alleviate the pressure on the trust. All patients at the trust will be reviewed by a consultant today to see if they can be safely discharged.

The email said: “The thinking is – if we all discharge one extra patient today then the elective patients will get their operations. We only need 15-20 extra beds. This must be possible and we need your expertise to do it.”

Actions being taken at the trust today include senior consultants checking junior doctors’ plans for patients. Consultants are checking if requests for imaging and investigations of patients “are absolutely necessary” and whether patients could be seen as outpatients.

The email added that managers would be guided by consultants as to what was “safe,” saying: “If we can increase the number of discharges, we’ll have acute patients in the right beds. We’ll have enough space for Covid patients and we may avoid the surge out of 111, we won’t need to open more wards, and we won’t need to redeploy people.

“Please let’s work together to get the hospital flowing properly and making sure all our patients are safe, not just the ones in our acute beds.”