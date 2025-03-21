What is Listeria? Symptoms and causes of deadly bacteria linked to hospital ice cream deaths
UK Health Security Agency and Food Standards Agency investigating cases linked to the same strain of listeria infection
A Listeria outbreak has been linked to three deaths in NHS hospitals and care homes.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Food Standards Agency (FSA) are investigating five cases linked to the same strain of a listeria infection found in mousses served in hospital and care settings.
All five people suffered listeriosis between May and December last year, with the UKHSA and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) working to identify the cause.
What is Listeria?
Listeria is a bacteria which can cause the infection listeriosis, according to the NHS. It is rare and in most cases can go away on its own, however, some can become seriously ill with the infection.
Listeria can contaminate many foods, but most infections are caused by eating chilled, ready-to-eat foods, according to the NHS. This includes:
- Unpasteurised milk and dairy products made from such milk
- Cold, cooked cuts of sliced and cured meats
- Smoked and cured fish, including sushi
- Cheeses such as camembert and brie
- Pre-prepared sandwiches and salads, such as those found in supermarkets
These foods do not all contain Listeria, but are at a higher risk due to how they are produced.
Symptoms of listeriosis
Listeriosis has no symptoms for most people, according to the NHS. In some cases, people may experience minor symptoms for a few days, such as:
- A high temperature
- Aches and pains
- Chills
- Feeling or being sick
- Diarrhoea
- Pregnant people may experience stomach aches or notice their baby moving less than usual
- Babies with the infection may have a smaller appetite or become irritable
Most people can treat listeriosis at home by resting and drinking plenty of fluids, NHS guidance says. Some may need antibiotics if they are in one of the below higher-risk categories.
Who is most at risk?
Some people have a higher risk of serious problems, particularly those who have a condition that weakens their immune system, according to the NHS. This includes:
- Anyone pregnant
- Newborn babies
- People with cancer, diabetes, liver disease or kidney disease
- Those receiving treatment which weakens their immune system, such as chemotherapy or steroid tablets
The risk of contracting listeriosis also increases with age.
How to avoid contracting listeriosis
The NHS advises people to:
- Ensure your fridge is working properly and is set to 5C or below
- Consume ready-to-eat foods within 4 hours of taking them out of the fridge
- Always eat, cook and freeze foods by their use-by date
- Follow storage instructions on food labels
- Following cooking instructions on packaging
- Keep raw and ready-to-eat foods separate
- Washing hands regularly with soap and water
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments