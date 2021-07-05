The government is set to announce today that the final stage of lockdown easing will take place in two weeks’ time on 19 July.

Boris Johnson is poised to announce the easing of social distancing rules, despite a backlash from scientists over his willingness to accept more serious illnesses and deaths from Covid-19.

People will be urged to “learn to live with this virus”, when the prime minister unveils decisions on whether to scrap the “one-metre-plus rule” and work-from-home guidance, on Monday.

He is expected to say England is on course to remove the distancing rule on 19 July – allowing drinkers to order at the bar again – after a cabinet minister revealed the wearing of face masks will be voluntary.

A public health expert branded the removal of all Covid restrictions “absolutely bonkers” and Mr Johnson was warned the pandemic could still spiral “out of control”.

But the prime minister, who is also expected to kill off plans for Covid-status certificates to attend large events, will also argue for the virus to be considered like flu – which kills 20,000 people in a bad winter.

What are the final restrictions set to be eased?

The rule of six indoors, rule of 30 outdoors, one-metre social distancing in pubs, ban on nightclubs and at least some legal face masks laws are all likely to be dropped,

