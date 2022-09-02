Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trusts across London are set to start moving patients from A&E onto wards “irrespective” of if there are beds available, The Independent has learned.

The new model which involves moving patients every two hours out of A&E into wards called acute medical units has prompted concerns over patients being “doubled lodged” on hospital wards.

The move follows the action at North Bristol Hospital last month, in which the trust said it would be moving three patients every hour from A&E onto wards in a bid to address severe ambulance handover delays.

On Thursday Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the “number one” priority for the NHS currently is tackling ambulance handover delays, with a “small” number of trusts accounting for half of all delays.

Long waits for ambulance crews to hand over patients to A&Es is causing further delays in services’ ability to respond to 999 calls.

According to figures from the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives more than 100,000 patients are likely to have come to some harm this year as a direct result of ambulance handover delays.

Meanwhile, 12-hour waits in A&E are now averaging 100,000 a month, according to reports by The Independent last month.

NHS England published its winter plan in August which revealed it is seeking to open 7,000 more beds across hospitals in England. Although it was not clear how many staff are needed to deliver this.

In a memo send this month seen by The Independent NHS clinicians in one hospital were told London trusts would be rolling out the North Bristol model at “pace” ahead of winter, which involves moving one patient from A&E onto wards every two hours “irrespective of bed availability”.

It will first start at six hospitals including, Northwick Park, Queens Hospital, St George’s, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Princess Royal University Hospital, North Middlesex, Queens Hospital.

Queens hospital is already running a similar pilot on a smaller scale. However, The Independent understands trust is able to pause the stream of patients should safety become a problem.

Speaking with The Independent one NHS director said the move would lead to “double lodging” patients which means squeezing more patients into wards, which would be “dangerous” for patients.

However, A&E doctors told The Independent the move should be welcomed as it spreads the crowding and risk for patients across hospitals rather than being confined to A&E.

The action relies on hospitals discharging patients in a timely way. On Thursday the health secretary revealed the number of people stuck in hospital has hit more than 12,000.

In a presentation seen by The Independent from North Bristol Trust given to NHS leaders this month, the trust had on average 14 ambulances queuing outside A&E for four hours each day, its longest handover delays were nine hours all causing the local ambulance provider to lose 139 hours a day.

The trust said its average length of stay in emergency departments was 13 hours.

According to the documents in August, after moving to the new model, North Bristol Trust was able to reduce the number of ambulances queuing outside of A&E, reduce its longest delays to three hours and its average time in A&E dropped to 10 hours.

Dr Nick Scriven, past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “This will only be a safe and viable model with 24-hour decision makers in place and very low base ward occupancy levels, so there must be complete confidence this is achievable before any rollout is considered.

“Much more planning and consultation is needed to develop a comprehensive programme that factors in staffing, expertise, patient needs, flow through and out of hospital and contingencies when problems occur.”

A spokesperson for the NHS in London said: “It is right that the NHS in London looks at ways to safely reduce ambulance handover delays – including by learning from trusts elsewhere in the country – and new processes are only implemented following consultation with clinicians and when it is safe to do so.”