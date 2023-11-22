Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An inquiry set to probe failings by NHS to stop serial killer Lucy Letby has said it is “utterly unacceptable” that she was able to harm children 25 years after murders committed by nurse Beverley Allitt.

Letby, 33, was sentenced in August to a rare whole-life order for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the hospital’s neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016, making her one of Britain’s most prolific serial killers of children.

Following her conviction the government launched an inquiry led by Lady Justice Thirlwall, who warned on Wednesday that culture change within NHS neo-natal care is “long overdue.”

Beverley Allitt, nicknamed the “Angel of Death” was convicted of murdering four babies at Grantham and Kesteven Hospital in 1993. She was also convicted of attempting to murder three more and causing grievous bodily harm to another six.

Allitt is currently serving 13 life sentences – one for each of the children she murdered or attempted to murder.

An inquiry into the case led by Sir Cecil Clothier QC was published in 1994, which identified failures of management and communications at the hospital, including a “general lack in the qualities of leadership, energy and drive.”

In a video message on Wednesday, Lady Justice Thirlwall said: “We all know that there have been many inquiries into events in hospitals and other healthcare settings over the last thirty years. The case of Beverley Allitt who murdered babies at Grantham Hospital in the 1990s comes to mind. Everyone was determined that it would not happen again. It has happened again. This is utterly unacceptable.

Lucy Letby was sentenced to 14 whole life orders (Cheshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

“I want to know what recommendations were made in all these inquiries, I want to know whether they were implemented? What difference did they make? Where does accountability lie for errors that are made? I intend to call experts to give evidence about this.”

Hearings for the Letby inquiry will not begin until September 2024 due to the live police investigations which are underway and a retrial which is due to take place over one count of attempted murder in June 2024.

Every hospital in the country has been sent a questionnaire by the inquiry about its neo-natal unit including questions on whether there is CCTV in the unit or whether consideration has been given to installing this in light of Letby’s crimes.

Beverley Allitt is currently serving 13 life sentences (PA)

Another survey will be sent to all doctors and nurses working in units which includes questions on the culture within their units.

Lady Justice Thirlwall committed to investigating the issues “from the ward to the boardroom”.

She added: “No one can argue with the proposition that babies in neonatal units must be kept safe and well cared for. What is needed is the practical application of that proposition everywhere. In many units it will require profound changes in relationships and culture. This may not be easy to achieve but it is necessary and long overdue.”

The inquiry will cover three broad areas, including the experience of the parents and babies, the conduct of the Countess of Chester when concerns were raised and NHS management, culture and professional regulation.

When Letby was convicted senior doctors at the Countess of Chester Hospital came forward with claims they raised concerns to the senior managers and executives at the hospital but were ignored.

One of the former executives, chief nurse Alison Kelly is facing an investigation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Lady Justice Thirwall is set to start hearings for the Lucy Letby inquiry next year (PA)

Cheshire Police earlier this year announced it has launched a corporate manslaughter investigation which will look at the trust’s senior leadership and decision making to determine whether any criminality has taken place.

Lady Justice Thirlwall said: “The parents of the babies who were murdered or suffered injuries, some life-long, live with the consequences every day. On top of their grievous loss, they endured years of uncertainty about what had caused death or injury. For some, uncertainty remains.

“All have made it plain to me that they want to do all they can to make sure no one else suffers as they do. I, too, with the help of the inquiry team and many others, will do all I can to make sure that no one else suffers as they have. It is unconscionable that this situation would ever occur again.”