Lucy Letby hospital investigated for corporate manslaughter over baby deaths

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The hospital where nurse Lucy Letby murdered babies is being investigated by police for corporate manslaughter.

Cheshire Constabulary has said the force is conducting a corporate manslaughter investigation at the Countess of Chester Hospital following Letby’s murder convictions.

Letby, 33, was sentenced in August to a rare whole-life order for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the hospital’s neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016, making her one of Britain’s most prolific serial killers of children.

Cheshire Constabulary has said the force is conducting a corporate manslaughter investigation at the Countess of Chester Hospital following Letby’s murder convictions (PA Archive)

Police said the investigation into the Countess of Chester will focus on the time period of Letby’s crimes there, considering areas such as senior leadership and decision-making “to determine whether any criminality has taken place”. The force added, “At this stage, we are not investigating any individuals in relation to gross negligence manslaughter.”

Announcing the corporate manslaughter investigation on Wednesday, Detective Superintendent Simon Blackwell, said: “The investigation is in the very early stages and we are unable to go into any further details or answer specific questions at this time.

“We recognise that this investigation will have a significant impact on a number of different stakeholders including the families in this case and we are continuing to work alongside and support them during this process.”

Letby, from Hereford, denied all the offences and formally lodged an appeal against her conviction at the Court of Appeal last month (PA Media)

Following the verdicts, families of Letby’s victims expressed their “extreme hurt, anger and distress”. Janet Moore, a family liaison coordinator at Cheshire Constabulary, read out a joint statement on behalf of the families, which said: “We are heartbroken, devastated, angry and feel numb. We may never truly know why this happened.”

Letby, from Hereford, denied all the offences and formally lodged an appeal against her conviction at the Court of Appeal last month.

Letby, 33, was sentenced in August to a rare whole-life order for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester hospital’s neonatal unit (Chester Standard/SWNS)

She is facing a retrial over one count of attempted murder related to a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016. A provisional date for the retrial, which is expected to last between two and three weeks at Manchester Crown Court, has been set for 10 June next year.

The jury of seven women and four men in Letby’s 10-month trial could not reach verdicts on claims she attempted to murder three baby girls, Child H, Child J and Child K. Verdicts were also not reached on two counts of attempted murder against Child N, a baby boy, and an allegation she tried to murder another male infant, Child Q. Letby was found guilty of one count of attempted murder against Child N.

It has also been announced that an independent inquiry will be held into the case, which will examine “the circumstances surrounding the deaths and incidents, including how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with”, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

The Independent has contacted the Countess of Chester Hospital for comment.