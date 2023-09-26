Something has plainly gone very badly wrong with the principal regulatory body for nursing, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC). Though less well known than the equivalent body for doctors, the General Medical Council, it performs a similar role in setting an ethical framework, enforcing professional standards and, above all, ensuring patient safety. Or rather, it would seem, that is the role that it has been failing to perform satisfactorily.

As The Independent reports, the NMC has shown a disturbing, indeed unforgivable, failure to act when allegations of serious unprofessional (and even criminal) behaviour have come to its attention. A whistleblower has provided evidence detailing incidents for which there can be no justification. They include the case of a male nurse in Coventry who admitted sharing indecent images of children, but was only struck off three years after the complaint was first raised. Another was a male nurse in Kent who groped a patient, yet was permitted to practice with no restrictions for eight months after their case was reported. Then there is the female nurse who was convicted of racially abusing members of the public but faced no initial sanctions – albeit the conviction was later overturned.

Isolated incidents? They are not, of course, the norm on the wards and in the clinics of the nation. We know that our caring professions are just that – compassionate and caring. They could not function if they were otherwise. But, as previous stories uncovered by The Independent about inadequate care and subsequent scandals and cover-ups in maternity units and mental health facilities suggest, workplace cultures can deteriorate and vigilance is relaxed. The Lucy Letby case is another extreme example. The result is neglect, disdain and secrecy, as well as clinical harm. Some of that may be inevitable, given the size of the NHS and the habitual institutional instinct – throughout society – to self-preservation. But it cannot be excused.