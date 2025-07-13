Child in Liverpool dies after contracting measles, reports claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A child in Liverpool is said to have died after contracting measles just days after health officials issued a warning over an outbreak in the area.

The child was severely ill with measles as well as other serious health problems and was being treated in the intensive care unit at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, The Sunday Times reports.

It comes after the top NHS hospital, which has treated 17 measles cases since June, this week issued an alert over the outbreak and urged parents to get their children vaccinated.

In a statement on Sunday, the hospital said: “To respect patient confidentiality, we can’t comment on individual cases.

“We are concerned about the increasing number of children and young people who are contracting measles. Measles is a highly contagious viral illness which can cause children to be seriously unwell, requiring hospital treatment, and in rare cases, death.

“The number of children being treated at Alder Hey for effects and complications of measles is increasing (we have treated 17 since June).”

They warned they treat children with compromised immunity due to other health issues in the hospital, which makes them more susceptible to infections such as measles.

“We can prevent people, including children, from contracting measles through vaccination,” the hospital added. “Please protect yourself and vulnerable children and young people by ensuring you are fully vaccinated.”

The child is believed to be the second to succumb to an acute measles infection in Britain this decade.

The news comes amid falling coverage of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine across England, with the most recent data showing an 88 per cent coverage compared to a high of 95 per cent in 2016-17.

The annual report for 2023-24 showed London had the lowest coverage rates at 81.8 per cent, while the North West had 88.8 per cent. The target set by the World Health Organisation for MMR vaccine coverage is 95 per cent.

None of the routine childhood vaccinations have met the target for coverage since 2021, meaning youngsters are at risk of catching illnesses such as measles, meningitis and whooping cough, according to a Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) report released earlier this month.

While some families are hesitant to vaccinate due to fears about the jabs, many face issues that could be resolved with more support, including addressing difficulties booking appointments and better continuity of NHS care, the report said.

Measles is highly contagious and, in rare cases, can be fatal. Symptoms usually begin with a runny nose, sneezing, coughing and a high temperature.

A measles rash follows a few days after, starting on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body. The virus can also cause red, sore eyes.

From 26 May to 29 June, there were 133 cases of measles reported to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Last month UKHSA published a warning over continued outbreaks and the risk of infection on holiday after data showed 420 measles cases were reported in England between January and May 2025.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA: “Measles is one of the most highly infectious diseases and spreads rapidly among those who are unvaccinated. It is a particularly nasty disease for any child and sadly for some children can be serious, leading to complications especially in young infants and those with a weakened immune system, and on rare occasions can tragically cause death.”

She urged all parents to ensure their child is immunised, adding: “Measles is preventable with two doses of the MMR vaccine, but many thousands of children around the country are still not vaccinated and may be at risk.

“MMR offers the best protection against measles and importantly vaccination is also about not spreading the disease to others who may be more vulnerable, such as those who are immunosuppressed and young infants aged under one who have not yet had the vaccine.”