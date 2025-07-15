Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A child in Liverpool is believed to have died after contracting measles, just days after officials warned of a rising number of cases across the country.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the latest death showed that the nation needs to “redouble its efforts” to vaccinate more children.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 529 laboratory-confirmed measles cases reported in England, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that to achieve herd immunity, which stops illnesses from transmitting across the population, at least 95 per cent of children should receive their set of vaccine doses for each illness.

However, figures released on Tuesday by the WHO showed the UK has the worst vaccination rates for measles among G7 countries. Only 89 per cent of children received their first MMR jab in 2024, compared with 96 per cent in Germany, 95 per cent in France and 92 per cent in the US and Canada.

Here, The Independent takes a look at everything you need to know about measles, from signs and symptoms to treatment options.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that, if left untreated, can lead to serious complications, according to the NHS.

Anyone can get measles if they have not been vaccinated or haven’t had it before. However, it is most common in young children.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Symptoms of measles develop 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, the WHO says.

The first symptoms, which usually last 4 to 7 days, include:

A running nose

A cough

Red and watery eyes

Small white spots inside the cheeks.

open image in gallery Experts have warned that the uptake of vaccines against measles has stalled in recent years ( PA Media )

Some children develop ’Koplik’s spots’ – tiny white spots on a red background inside the mouth – a day or two before a blotchy red-brown skin rash may appear

This usually starts on the head or upper neck before spreading outwards to the rest of the body, the NHS states.

What are some of the complications of measles?

The NHS says measles can lead to serious problems if it spreads to other parts of the body, such as the lungs or brain.

Complications of measles can cause:

Pneumonia

Meningitis

Blindness

Seizures (fits)

open image in gallery Only 89 per cent of children in the YK received their first MMR jab in 2024, according to the World Health Organisation ( Getty )

How does measles spread?

According to the NHS, the measles virus is contained in the millions of tiny droplets that come out of the nose and mouth when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

This means you can easily catch measles by breathing in these droplets or by touching a surface the droplets have settled on and then placing your hands near your nose or mouth.

People with measles are infectious from when the symptoms develop until about four days after the rash first appears.

Does a vaccine prevent measles?

The most effective way of preventing measles is through the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Most children in the UK receive the MMR immunisation; the first dose is offered at 13 months and the second at three years and four months.

Adults and older children can be vaccinated at any age if they haven't been fully vaccinated before.

For more information about the vaccination, the NHS advises consulting your GP.

You can find out more about the dangers of unvaccinated children here.

How is it treated?

The NHS advises that there are several steps you can take to help alleviate your symptoms and reduce the risk of spreading the infection.

These include:

Taking paracetamol or ibuprofen to relieve fever, aches and pains (aspirin should not be given to children under 16 years old)

Drinking plenty of water to avoid dehydration

Closing the curtains to help reduce light sensitivity

Using damp cotton wool to clean the eyes

Staying off school or work for at least 4 days from when the rash first appears

In severe cases, especially if there are complications, you or your child may need to be admitted to hospital for treatment.

For more information, visit the NHS website here.