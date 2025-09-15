The surprising health benefit of a Mediterranean diet besides weight loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is well known that the Mediterranean diet is full of fresh fruit, vegetables, nuts and oily fish which can help avoid obesity - but researchers now say it can also boost your gum health.

People in the UK who avoid a diet of sausages, pastries and biscuits and instead follow a Mediterranean-style diet are more likely to have better mouth health, with potentially lower amounts of gum disease and inflammation.

That’s according to a study by King’s College London, which evaluated 200 hospital patients by looking at their dental exams, blood samples, and asking them about their diets through questionnaires.

“Our research shows the potential effect that a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet could play in improving the nation’s gum health,” Dr Luigi Nibali, lead author and a professor of periodontology from the university, said.

The research, published on Monday in the Journal of Periodontology, found that those who did not eat a “plant-rich diet” and ate more red meat were more likely to have severe gum disease.

Gum disease is caused by a build-up of plaque on the teeth, according to the NHS ( iStock )

In these patients, the researchers observed higher levels of circulating inflammatory markers, such as Interleukin-6 (IL-6) and C-reactive protein (CRP). If these markers are high, it can mean the body has an infection, tissue injury or an inflammatory disease.

However, patients whose diets were rich in plant-based foods typical of a Mediterranean diet, such as legumes, vegetables, fruits and olive oil, showed lower levels of various inflammatory markers.

About 45 per cent of adults have some form of gum disease in the UK, which leaves gums red, swollen, sore and bleeding and is caused by a build-up of plaque on the teeth.

The NHS said that if plaque is not removed from the teeth by brushing, then it builds up and causes irritation.

The Mediterranean diet is associated with a lower risk of developing major diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and certain cancers, such as those of the bowel.

Experts suggest that this is because diet can play a role in the immune system, and a plant-based diet can help lower inflammation.

Dr Giuseppe Mainas, first author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at King’s College London, said: “Our findings suggest that a balanced, Mediterranean-type diet could potentially reduce gum disease and systemic inflammation.

“We observed that there may be a connection between periodontal disease severity, diet, and inflammation. These aspects should be holistically considered when assessing the treatment for periodontitis in patients.”

However, he stressed that this research is only the “starting point” and more needs to be done to understand the relationship between food and gum disease.