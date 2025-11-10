Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

RFK Jr. says FDA taking ‘black box’ warnings off menopause hormone therapy drugs

‘We are returning to evidence-based medicine,’ HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said

Julia Musto
in New York
Monday 10 November 2025 16:42 GMT
Comments
Hormone Therapy Cuts Women's Alzheimer's Risk 32%

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would remove “black box” warnings from hormone replacement therapy products for menopause.

The drugs used to treat hot flashes and other symptoms will no longer carry a warning label about cardiovascular disease, breast cancer and probable dementia.

“Today, we are standing up for every woman who has symptoms of menopause and is looking to know her options and receive potentially life-changing treatment,” he said in a statement.

“For more than two decades, bad science and bureaucratic inertia have resulted in women and physicians having an incomplete view of HRT. We are returning to evidence-based medicine and giving women control over their health again,” Kennedy added.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

