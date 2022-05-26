Monkeypox: Eight more cases detected in England as UK total rises to 90

Figure includes three infections in Scotland, and one in each in Northern Ireland and Wales

Tom Batchelor
Thursday 26 May 2022 17:29
Eight more cases of monkeypox have been detected in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

It brings the total number of cases confirmed in England since 7 May to 85.

There have been three confirmed cases in Scotland, one in Wales and one in Northern Ireland, taking the UK total to 90.

Gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men are being urged in particular to be aware of symptoms, especially if they have recently had a new sexual partner.

UKHSA teams have been tracing contacts of those with a confirmed case and are advising those at highest risk to isolate for 21 days.

A smallpox vaccine is also being offered to close contacts to reduce their risk of symptoms and severe illness.

Despite the rise in cases, the UKHSA has said the risk to the overall UK population “remains low”.

