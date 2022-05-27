16 new monkeypox cases found in the UK as total reaches 106

A further 16 cases of monkeypox have been identified the UK, as the total reaches 106.

The majority of cases are within England, with three identified in Scotland, one in Wales, and one in Northern Ireland.

In an update on Friday the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical advisor Dr Susan Hopkins said:“We are continuing to promptly identify further Monkeypox cases in England through our extensive surveillance and contact tracing networks, our vigilant NHS services, and thanks to people coming forward with symptoms.

“We are asking people to look out for new spots, ulcers or blisters on any part of their body. If anyone suspects they might have these, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible, though please phone ahead before attending in person.”

The UKHSA said it had purchased more than 20,000 doses of a safe smallpox vaccine called Imvanex (supplied by Bavarian Nordic) and is offering this to close contacts of those diagnosed with monkeypox.

According to reports health officials are reportedly planning a dashboard to track monkeypox cases in the UK - similar to one launched during the Covid pandemic.

The news comes as the World Health Organization said nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks.

During a briefing on Friday WHO leaders described the current outbreak “containable” and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.