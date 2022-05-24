The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the UK has risen to 71, after a further 14 infections were identified in England, health officials say.

Despite further cases being detected, the risk to the general population remains low, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

To date, no cases have been identified in Wales and Northern Ireland. One infection has been detected in Scotland, while 70 have now been reported across England.

UKHSA said a notable proportion of the cases identified to date have been among people who are gay and bisexual, adding that these groups should be alert to new rashes or lesions that form on any part of their body.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said: “We are continuing to promptly identify further monkeypox cases in England through our extensive surveillance and contact tracing networks, our vigilant NHS services, and thanks to people coming forward with symptoms.”

Those who suspect they may have symptoms have been encouraged by UKHSA to limit their contact with others and ring NHS 111 or visit their local sexual health service “as soon as possible”.

