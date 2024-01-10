British mother, 26, dies in taxi hours after Brazilian bum lift operation in Turkey

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British mother-of-three has died just days after undergoing a Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey.

Demi Agoglia, 26, of Salford, Greater Manchester, died from a heart attack caused by the operation just hours before she was due to return to Manchester from Istanbul where she had the operation, her family said.

Ms Agoglia, who had a seven-month-old baby boy, went back to the clinic in Istanbul for a check-up but had a heart attack in a taxi on the way to the hospital as her partner, Bradley Jones, gave her CPR in a desperate bid to save her life.

Her brother Carl, 37, said Ms Agoglia’s family and partner had tried to convince her not to go through with the bum-lift as they were concerned for her safety.

“It is tragic what happened. We are just in shock. She went to Istanbul to have it done. She had previously gone to have her teeth done. No one wanted her to go out and have it done but she is one of those people,” he told MailOnline.

Ms Agoglia and her partner Bradley Jones, who tried to give her CPR, according to her family (Supplied)

A Brazilian bum lift, which can cost £3,500 in Turkey, but up to £10,000 in the UK, carries the highest risk of all cosmetic surgeries, research shows.

Last year, a British surgeon warned of the dangers faced by Brits who fly to countries like Turkey for cheaper cosmetic surgery.

“Many people fail to do their research and focus too much on money, rather than the quality or safety of the clinic,” Dr Ahmed Alsayed, who is lead surgeon and medical director at plastic surgery specialists Signature Clinic told HullLive.

“Clinics in the UK have to adhere to the strictest levels of expertise, safety and cleanliness. You just can’t be sure you’ll get that from a cheaper option abroad,” Dr Alsayed said.

The mother’s youngest sister Georgina uploaded an emotional tribute video on TikTok showing her loved one. She wrote: “I lost my sister yesterday. I miss you so much Demi. Nothing feels real anymore. How can you be gone.

“Just wanna hear you shout alright Rkid nothing will ever be the same without you I love you Demi x.”