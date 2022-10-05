Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Rates of little-known STI that ‘could lead to infertility’ soar 64-fold

Most cases were found in men last year, according to public health data

Zoe Tidman
Wednesday 05 October 2022 17:16
Comments
<p>Sexual health experts say Mycoplasma genitalium can mirror symptoms of chlamydia</p>

Sexual health experts say Mycoplasma genitalium can mirror symptoms of chlamydia

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The number of cases of a little-known sexually-transmitted infection have soared by more than 60 times in just seven years, official figures show.

Just 79 cases of mycoplasma genitalium (MG) were identified in England in 2015, according to public health data.

Last year, the number of infections of the STI was 64 times higher with just over 5,100 cases detected.

Most of these - around 3,000 - were in men, while just under 2,000 were in women.

Sexual health professionals have previously warned the infection - whose symptoms can mirror chlamydia - was becoming resistant to antibiotics.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Recommended

In its latest guidance, the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH) says some strains are already resistant to certain antibiotics and need further treatment with others.

It says most people with MG do not suffer any problems and many get rid of the infection without any treatment.

For others, symptoms can include burning when passing urine, discharge from penis, pelvic pain and bleeding after sex.

If left untreated, it could cause pelvic inflammatory disease in women, which could lead to infertility.

Recommended

BASHH says the infection can spread to the testicles if untreated in men and cause pain and swelling, although it is not yet known whether this could cause long-term fertility problems.

The highest number of cases since 2015 - when national surveillance of MG rates started - was 5,311 in 2019. Before that, the figure had risen steadily each year, but was still just 1,900 in 2018.

The UK Health and Security Agency said the 2020 figure - which was 4,230 - and 2021 figure - 5,109 - were lower than before due to the impact of the Covid pandemic on sexual health services.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in