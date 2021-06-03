Is there a Nepal variant of Covid?

A Covid variant said to have originated in Nepal has been raised as a possible concern among ministers, according to a report, amid fears that mutations of the virus could spread more easily or make vaccines less effective.

The Daily Mail reported that the variant had been detected in Europe and could become a factor in decisions over whether to loosen travel rules for British holidaymakers.

However the evidence of a new variant originating from the Himalayan South Asian nation is so far lacking.

One virus expert The Independent spoke to said there had been talk of a possible new variant from Nepal since last week but so far nothing to back that up in genomic sequencing databases.

The World Health Organisation said on Thursday morning that the agency was “not aware of any new variant of SARS-CoV-2 being detected in Nepal”.

“The confirmed variants in circulation are: Alpha (B.1.1.7), Delta (B.1.617.2) and Kappa (B.1.617.1). The predominant variant currently in circulation in Nepal is Delta (B.1.617.2),” WHO said, referring to three mutations – one linked to Kent, two to India – by their new Greek alphabet titles.

Health workers in Kathmandu carry a Covid patient from a helicopter to an ambulance after being airlifted due to health complications (REUTERS)

Professor Peter Openshaw of Imperial College London, who is also a member of the government’s Nervtag group, told The Independent he was yet to see proof of a new Nepalese variant.

“Inevitably the virus is going to continue to evolve and in remote parts of the world where we have little access to samples or data it will be difficult to get information in the early stages of a variant evolving,” he said.

“This really just emphasises how vital it is to get vaccines rolled out as soon as possible and as widely around the world as we can.”

An unnamed member of the government’s Sage committee also told the Daily Mail officials should not be overly concerned. “There are thousands of variants. This is a virus that is changing all the time,” he said.

Many variants of Sars-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – have been identified around the world.

They include B.1.1.7, known in the UK as the Kent variant and around the world as the UK variant – but now labelled by the WHO as Alpha.

The B.1.617.2 variant, often known as the Indian variant, has been labelled Delta, while B.1.351, often referred to as the South African variant, has been named Beta.

The B.1.617.1 variant, also linked to India, has been designated as Kappa while the P.1 Brazilian variant has been labelled Gamma.

Nepal is currently battling a surge in Covid cases with the Himalayan nation tucked between China and India facing a deadly second wave.