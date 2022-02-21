Covid news – live: Boris Johnson ends isolation for positive cases and goes ahead with scrapping free tests
Time is now due to levels of immunity being high and deaths low, PM tells Commons
The prime minister has announced a raft of changes to Covid rules, including ending self-isolation rules entirely and scrapping free testing.
From Thursday, there will no longer be a requirement for anyone testing positive in England to stay indoors, Boris Johnson told MPs this afternoon. Instead, people will be expected to exercise “personal responsibility”. From 1 April, free universal Covid testing will end in England too – something health experts and scientists have warned could threaten the safety of vulnerable sectors of the population.
Outlining his living with Covid plan in the Commons, the PM said testing had become “much less valuable” in restricting the spread of Covid and that the £2bn-a-month cost of the system meant the government had to “scale back” what it could offer.
Routine contact tracing will also end on Thursday, as will the legal obligation for individuals to tell employers about their requirement to isolate. In addition, the government is stripping back sick pay from 24 March, at which point the £96.35 a-week Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) will go back to being available on the fourth day of any illness, rather than on day one.
Following my last post, here’s Emily Atkinson with more on Said Khan’s announcement:
London to lift mandatory mask rules on tube, Sadiq Khan announces
London’s mayor today announced that he expects to lift the requirement to wear face coverings while onboard Transport for London (TfL) services.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said he expects rules on wearing face coverings on the Transport for London (TfL) network will be lifted following Boris Johnson’s announcements.
“Following the government dropping all legal Covid restrictions, and in light of falling infection levels in London, it is expected that wearing a face covering will no longer be a condition of carriage on the TfL network,” he said.
He said TfL will likely continue to recommend their use on the network. “I urge passengers to be considerate of their fellow Londoners and continue to wear a face covering where appropriate unless exempt.”
Mr Khan also called on the government to “rethink its plans to abandon free testing” as well as ensuring financial support for those that cannot work from home if they test positive.
PM asked to look at evidence that lockdowns ‘ineffective’
Our politics reporter Adam Forrest has this:
Sir Graham Brady – chair of the powerful 1922 Committee of backbenchers – called on Boris Johnson to review future pandemic planning and the usefulness of lockdowns.
The senior figure referred to “growing international evidence that lockdowns have been largely ineffective in preventing Covid mortality”, asking the PM: “Will he review pandemic planning for the future to make sure these crucial lessons are learnt?”
Johnson replied: “I happen to think that the collective actions of the British public were indispensable in saving many, many thousands of lives but I’m sure all of the evidence will be looked in the course of the inquiry.”
Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh asked: “Can we rely on the prime minister in the future to rule out any more lockdowns in the coming decade?”
Johnson replied: “What you can certainly rely on is that this government will take the tough decisions to protect the British people and we will have a vaccine and science-led approach to dealing with this pandemic.”
UK first country to get 'past the pandemic', says Matt Hancock
The former health secretary today claimed the UK is the “first major country” to get over Covid.
“We’re the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic,” Tory MP Matt Hancock told the Commons, while questioning Labour for failing to support Boris Johnson’s Living with Covid plan.
Too early to lift restrictions, scientists tell PM after statement
Scientists have warned that it is too early to remove all coronavirus restrictions in England, as the government outlined its plans for “living with Covid”.
Despite warning that the “pandemic is not over”, Mr Johnson told MPs that it was time to “move from government restrictions to personal responsibility”, with “sufficient levels of immunity to complete the transition” from laws to relying on vaccines and treatments.
It comes days after the release of the latest papers from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), in which government modellers warned that transmission could increase by between 25 per cent and 80 per cent if people “return to pre-pandemic behaviours” without any mitigations in place.
Our science correspondent Samuel Lovett has more:
Too early to lift Covid restrictions, scientists tell PM after announcement
Ministers urged to rethink ‘living with Covid’ strategy
Government to outline who’ll be entitled to free testing past 1 April
As the PM is hit with question after question about the end to free testing, he says the government will set out who will continue to be entitled to such tests in March.
It came after he was criticised for passing the cost of testing onto carers who need to protect vulnerable relatives.
Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey told MPs: “There are millions of family carers across our country taking regular lateral flow tests to ensure they don’t pass Covid onto their vulnerable loved ones. The prime minister now says these family carers must pay for these Covid tests out of their own pockets, even though so many family carers can hardly make ends meet at the moment.”
Describing having to pay for lateral flow tests as a “tax on caring”, he added: “Is the prime minister really telling people they must chose between money for the weekly shop or a test so they don’t accidentally take this contagious virus into their loved ones’ homes?”
Johnson replied by saying Sir Ed should “wait until March, we will be setting out in more details those who will continue to be entitled to free tests”.
Limit on ordering lateral flows to avoid stockpiling
Following the news free Covid testing will be scrapped in England from April, it has been announced that a cap on ordering at-home kits will come into effect immediately.
The move, which is an attempt by the government to stop people being able to stockpile lateral flow devices before the 1 April cut off, will see individuals go from being allowed to order a box every 24 hours to one every three days.
Downing Street also played down the prospect of people in England turning up at hospital to get tested if they had mild symptoms.
“We wouldn’t seek to stop people turning up at A&E if they felt they were so ill that urgent care was required,” the PM’s official spokesman said on Monday. “Obviously if someone had the minor symptoms that are attributed to the vast, vast majority of people we would strongly advise that they didn’t do that, as we would with flu.
Echoing the PM’s remarks in the Commons, he added:
“We are confident that the vast majority of the public will use their good common sense to judge the right course of action.”
PM tells Starmer he has ‘ferocious grip of wrong end of stick’
Responding to Starmer, Johnson says the Labour leader has made “the wrong call on every single one of the big decisions” throughout the pandemic.
He tells the Commons: Month after month I’ve listened to Labour denouncing the cost of NHS Test and Trace, and now they want to continue with it when we do need to go on with it in the way that we are currently doing.
The PM goes on to accuse Starmer of having shown a “ferocious grip of the wrong end of the stick”. He says that his government is “moving forward in a balance, sensible and proportionate way”.
Pushed by Starmer, and other MPs during questions, Johnson adds the evidence for ending Covid restrictions in England is “amply there in the scientific evidence”. (There was no mention of the evidence itself, though.)
PM’s plan is half-baked, says Starmer
The public will do the “right thing”, Starmer says, but removing free tests means the government is “taking away the tools” for them to do so.
Free tests can’t continue forever, but if you’re 2-1 up with 10 minutes to go you don’t sub off one of your best defenders, he adds.
Starmer also calls on the government to publish the scientific evidence behind removing the requirement to self-isolate “including the impact on the clinically extremely vulnerable”.
The Labour leader asks if there is sufficient funding in place to keep analysing the spread of Covid to the current standards.
Starmer also calls the announcement today “half-baked” and says it comes “from a government paralysed by chaos and incompetence”.
