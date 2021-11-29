What are the new face mask rules in the UK?

Several countries have been added to the UK's travel red list and the vaccine approval body is expected to greenlight extending the Covid booster programme to all adults later on Monday, in a bid to mitigate against the strain, more cases of which have been found in Scotland.
People must also wear them in other places "such as banks, post offices and hairdressers," according to government guidance issued on Sunday, which said the changes will come into effect from 4am on Tuesday.
This means that, under current guidelines, there is no requirement to wear a face covering in other venues such as cinemas, theatres, pubs and restaurants.
At the press briefing, Mr Johnson said the new measures are “temporary and precautionary” and will be reviewed in three weeks.
“I’m absolutely confident that this Christmas will be considerably better than last Christmas," he added. "That will do for the time being.”
Mr Javid is set to make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday, at around 3pm, when he will give a further update on the rules.
Some Conservative MPs are opposed to introducing more restrictions nearly two years into the pandemic and want a vote on them by the end of Tuesday.
Mr Javid has said MPs will get to vote on the measures within 28 days.
The health secretary will also update the public on Covid more broadly, although it is unlikely that he will be able to say if Omicron is more transmissible or better at evading vaccination than the Delta variant, currently dominant in the UK.
Scientists and experts do not yet have enough "real-world" data to be able to give an accurate assessment on this.
On Sunday, the department for education also issued guidance regarding face masks in schools.
Nadhim Zahawi's department said schools are being "strongly advised" to ensure that pupils in year 7 and above, plus staff and visitors, wear face coverings in communal areas.
There is currently no advice for pupils to wear them in the classroom. Again, the rules will be reviewed in three weeks.
Announcing the changes, Mr Zahawi said the government is "already taking targeted and proportionate action as a precaution while we find out more information about the new variant",
"As we do, we will continue to prioritise children's and young people's education and wellbeing, making sure education and childcare settings are as safe as possible and children continue to benefit from classroom teaching," he added.
What else is being done to mitigate against Omicron and its spread?
Government vaccine advisers are set to unveil new guidance on extending the rollout of Covid booster shots to younger adults on Monday.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has been asked to consider boosters for under-40s, as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters.
“We’re awaiting that advice. I hope it will come, hopefully later today,” junior health minister Edward Argar told Sky News on Monday.
Border controls are also being tightened. Four more countries - Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia - have been added to the UK's travel red list.
All arrivals into the UK from those countries - including South Africa and Botswana, which were added to the list last week - must pay to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.
The changes came into effect at 2am on Sunday morning.
Anyone who has returned from the four new red list countries within the past four days - even if they arrived before the Sunday deadline - must self-isolate at home and get a PCR test, the Department of Health said.
“We will do all we can to protect the UK public against this emerging threat and that is why we are surging testing capacity to the impacted communities and introducing travel restrictions on a further four countries: Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola," Mr Javid said.
"We will not hesitate to take further action if required.”
