Can Labour’s 10-year plan finally fix the NHS? Join The Independent Debate
Labour’s newly published 10-year plan for the health service raises questions about whether the party can deliver meaningful reform, or if it risks repeating past promises without the funding or detail to succeed
In one of the most ambitious health reforms in decades, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled Labour’s 10-year plan to “rebuild the NHS from the ground up” – shifting treatment out of hospitals and into local health centres and people’s homes.
The plan, published on Thursday, promises to transform the NHS from “treatment to prevention,” prioritising early intervention, neighbourhood care, and digital innovation.
Under the proposals, new health centres – open six days a week – will offer diagnostics, rehab, nursing, and even debt and employment support, aiming to reduce pressure on hospitals and bring care closer to home.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting has called it a “once-in-a-generation” reform that will “turn the NHS on its head.”
But critics argue that the vision is far from new – and question whether it can be delivered without significant new funding, staffing, and systemic change.
Think tanks like the King’s Fund and Nuffield Trust welcomed the plan’s ambition but warned that without clear delivery mechanisms, capital investment, and joined-up working between services, the strategy risks repeating past failures.
