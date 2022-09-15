A&E numbers in most deprived areas double that of richest

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Patients in the poorest areas of England attend A&E at almost double the rate of those in the richest, new NHS data shows.

New NHS data for A&E waits in 2021-22 showed 976, 284 patients waited more than 12 hours in A&E from arrival in 2021-22 -a threefold increase in 2020-21 when 302,784 people waited this long.

NHS Digital, which published the report, said it did not include 15,900 reports of patients waiting longer than 72 hours in 2021-22, as “it is considered unlikely that a patient would be in A&E for longer than 72 hours.”

A new report on A&E attendances for 2021-22 also showed rates in the poorest areas increased by 900,000 compared to 2020-21 levels, whereas rates in the richest areas increased by 400,000 over the same period.

Rates of A&E attendances were highest among Black, Asian and other ethnic populations, compared to white patients. A rate of 31,930 attendances per 100,000 among white patients were recorded in 2021-22 compared to 38,177 in Asian, 41,000 in Black, and 81,998 in “other ethnic groups.”

There were a total of 3,013,316 A&E attendances in the 10 per cent most deprived populations compared to 1,546,722 in the 10 per cent least deprived.

The news comes amid increasing concern over the impacts the cost of living crisis is going to have on health services.

The Independent revealed this week two hospitals have launched plans to open “warm banks” within their buildings this winter, while a GP in Newham is set to open one within her practice next month.

The annual data shows the number of patients waiting more than 12 hours from arrival at A&E is nine times higher than the data on which monthly public reports are based.

Total waits for patients from the time they arrive at A&E, to when they’re assessed, treated and discharged are also measured.

Figures for 2021-22 showed 1,360 patients spent 22 hours in A&E from arrival to departure in March 2022, compared to 671 in April 2021.

